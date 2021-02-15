NI councils now able to set their own district rates

Northern Ireland councils will now be able to tailor district rates to the needs of their local areas.

It follows legislation put in place by the Finance Minister, Conor Murphy.

For the first time councils will have the option to strike different levels of household and business rates.

The Finance Minister made the announcement following a meeting with councillor Matt Garrett, who chairs the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (Nilga), to discuss the continuing partnership approach between the Executive and local government in the year ahead.

Mr Murphy said: "Local councils have played a key role in the pandemic response and are delivering vital services.

"Recognising the challenges facing councils, the Executive has provided an additional £100m of funding this year.

"The Executive has also made £290m worth of business rates relief available to over 25,000 businesses across all council areas, which has protected councils' rate revenues.

"I am committed to continuing to work closely with councils and have introduced legislation that provides them with a new option of striking independent household and business district rates. I believe this is a positive step which will give councils the freedom to set different local rates to achieve their local priorities. I have also amended the legislation to give councils additional time to strike District Rates by deferring the deadline from February 15 until March 1."

Ahead of councils striking the District Rates, Mr Murphy said: "I appreciate that setting rates in the midst of a pandemic is extremely difficult. Now more than ever we must be conscious of the challenging circumstances facing individuals and businesses as a result of Covid-19.

"That is why the Executive has chosen to freeze the regional rate for businesses at last year's substantially reduced level, and freeze the domestic rate for the second year in a row."

He added: "I urge councils to use these additional rate setting powers to set District Rates which in the short-term will help individuals and businesses through the tough months ahead and will help stimulate economic growth as we look ahead to our recovery from the pandemic."

Mr Garrett welcomed the continued engagement with the Finance Minister and central government: "In this intense period of Covid containment and recovery, councils and NILGA are working collaboratively with Stormont at all levels."