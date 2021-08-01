NI Covid passport applications extended to August 10

Applications for the NI Covid vaccine passport service have been extended.

Applications for Northern Ireland’s Covid vaccine passport scheme have been extended up until August 10.

After suffering technical glitches the Northern Ireland COVID Certification Service was suspended for several days but resumed on Saturday evening.

Those hoping to travel from Northern Ireland between August 4 and August 10 have now been invited to apply.

Some applications are still being processed manually and applicants will be contacted via email on what to do as they progress.

The Department has said that although the service has resumed it is still being managed in a phased way, and will be strictly limited to the dates highlighted.

The first step in the process involves proof of identity, with around 87 per cent proceeding automatically.

Those requiring manual verification are being processed as a priority.

Once identity checks are completed, applicants will be emailed to ask them to go online or the app to request a certificate.

Further information will be issued for those travelling after August 10.

Following the recent frustrations from passengers over the system, the Department has apologised for the inconvenience “caused at what is undoubtedly an already stressful time for many of our citizens”.

Further information is available on the NI Direct website.