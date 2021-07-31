NI Covid passport online service operational again

The Department of Health is working to clear applications after technical problems. Pic PA

The Department of Health has confirmed that the COVIDCert NI app and online service is now operational again.

It follows frustration from passengers this week after the Northern Ireland COVID Certification Service struggled badly with technical glitches.

In a statement, the Department said that applications are being restricted by date to prioritise those with greatest need.

Read more NI woman may miss out on hip surgery due to certificate ‘shambles’

“We would appeal to those travelling outside of the dates advised that they do not apply at this time and help us help their fellow citizens.”

Earlier on Saturday, passengers hoping to travel from Northern Ireland on Monday August 2 were invited to apply for their Covid vaccine passport.

Once completed, applicants should receive an email to say they can go online or on the app to request a certificate.

Further information is to be issued on Monday, setting out which dates will be covered.

The Department also apologised for any inconvenience “at what is undoubtedly an already stressful time for many or our citizens”.

“We can assure them however that every effort continues to enable a full restoration of normal services as soon as possible.”

Further information on the COVID Certification Service is available on the the NI Direst website.

