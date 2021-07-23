NI Covid travel passport App to be launched soon

A new Covid passport App is to be available from Monday.

The Department of Health has launched a new phone app that shows proof of vaccination for international travel.

The ‘COVIDCertNI’ will be available to download shortly and should be available to use from Monday, July 26.

It follows calls for patience this week, as technical glitches with a temporary Covid passport scheme saw the system under “extreme pressure” and caused hold ups for many passengers.

Read more NI Health Department urges patience on Covid ‘passports’ blaming changing entry requirements for delays

A statement from the Department said the new app has developed to meet EU and WHO standards, providing all the necessary information required and a secure QR code for authentication.

Those travelling between July 26 and July 31 can now apply for a certificate using either the existing NI Direct digital platform or down the App.

Health Minister Robin Swann commented: “Covid-19 has created many challenges since it first arrived on our shores last February, and our new digital tools have helped us to respond. The COVIDCertNI App is the third new smartphone App produced by my Department since last year. It will enable those travelling internationally to access their vaccination records and show a digital certificate. There have been monumental efforts to get this digital platform to this stage.”

The expected high demand for the App means there could be delays or capacity problems accessing the service.

Those encountering problems are asked to wait a while before trying again, and users are asked to only download and use the app if they are travelling up to the end of July.

Travellers have been asked to check requirements before they travel, as not all international destinations require a Covid certificate.

Mr Swann added: “I urge the public to remain patient in the coming days as the new process beds in and only apply if you are travelling in the coming days/weeks. This has been a complex process with many challenges and I commend everyone involved for getting it to this point.”

Travellers are advised they still have to check the latest requirements for travelling to other countries and for returning to Northern Ireland.