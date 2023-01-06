NI criminologist: Why PSNI are finding case of Lurgan woman Natalie McNally’s murder so hard to crack

A senior lecturer in Criminology has also expressed surprise at the lack of digital evidence in the case

Police said on Thursday that they had recovered the weapon they believe was used to murder Natalie McNally

Police cannot give a ‘cast-iron guarantee’ that the person who murdered Lurgan woman Natalie McNally is not a danger to others, a criminologist has said.

Dr Jonny Byrne said that though evidence pointed to the murder being an isolated incident, police could not be sure.

“If you look at the evidence around random murders, this doesn’t fit that pattern,” Dr Byrne, a senior lecturer of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Ulster University, told the Belfast Telegraph.

“There doesn’t seem to be a pattern here of a random attack by an individual which would provide evidence there could potentially be other random attacks.

“But can the police give a cast-iron guarantee that women are not at risk in Lurgan? Ultimately they can’t, because they don’t know.”

Ms McNally — who was 15 weeks pregnant — was stabbed to death in her home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan on December 18.

A 32-year-old man arrested on December 19 was released unconditionally and is no longer a suspect, while another 32-year-old man arrested on December 21 was released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Yesterday, police announced they had recovered the weapon they believe was used to murder Ms McNally.

Dr Byrne said he was surprised that in an age of almost omnipresent technology, police have been left to rely on a single clip of CCTV.

“What surprised me is that in a world of technology and surveillance, we have just one grainy image,” he said.

“People assume we are all under surveillance, everyone has a ring door bell and that there are so many cameras out there.

“The fact we have one grainy image tells me the reality is that this is not as simple as people think.

“The longer a case takes to come to a conclusion, the more difficult it becomes to gather evidence and successfully prosecute.

“The first 72 hours is crucial, but you might have expected that in a housing estate there would be more CCTV or cars with dash-cams.

“That shows you how difficult it is. There may be something innocuous out there that people don’t realise is important.

“As this goes on, people wipe CCTV, videos, dash-cams and it just becomes even more difficult to secure the evidence to securely prosecute.”

Three weeks on from Ms McNally’s murder, there is little known about the weapon used or the events leading up to her death.

“As a society we’ve become Hollywood-ised in terms of murders, where we expect a result within 24 hours, but the reality is we have one grainy image after three weeks,” said Dr Byrne.

“There is nothing to suggest a motive yet; police haven’t disclosed that. We don’t know if the weapon was taken into the property, or where it was found.

“There is pure speculation around the motive and whether it was premeditated. It’s all just really sad.

“You have to feel for Natalie’s family and friends — not just for the length of time the process is taking — but just not having the answers they need. It’s horrific.”

It comes after award-winning criminal behavioural analyst Laura Richards told BBC Radio Foyle that she did not believe the killer posed no risk to women.

“We know the home is the most dangerous place for a woman and having heard detectives say the man who killed her is not a risk to other women; I don’t believe that to be the case,” she said.

“Male violence is the problem. This is not just about ending violence against women, it’s about who is committing that violence.

“Northern Ireland needs a perpetrator strategy that focuses on male violence specifically. It’s about identifying dangerous men, assessing them and managing them.

“I’ve been campaigning for many years for dangerous men, repeat domestic violence offenders and stalkers to be on the same register as sex offenders.

“That’s how seriously we have to take it and that’s why I was concerned to hear the PSNI say that whoever killed Natalie was most likely not a risk to other women.

“Whoever killed Natalie killed a woman who was pregnant in her own home. He is a risk; all women know that.”

Floral tributes left to Ms McNally

In an update today, in response to criticism, DCI McGuinness said: “This is an incredibly difficult time for Natalie McNally’s family and the local community. I understand and fully appreciate that women are fearful following the murder of Natalie in her own home.

“Police patrols continue to have an increased focus on the Lurgan and Craigavon areas, around Silverwood and other locations.

“I believe Natalie knew her killer and my detectives are working around the clock to try and identify the man in the CCTV footage who I believe murdered Natalie.”

A vigil was held at Stormont on Thursday in memory of Natalie McNally and Bruna Fonseca, who was murdered in Cork last week

DCI McGuinness has issued a fresh appeal for information about the murder.

“To anyone who believes they recognise this person, get in touch. Someone must know who he is and I would appeal to you to do the decent thing and get in touch with police on 101,” he said.

“Do you really want to protect a man who can kill a woman and her unborn baby?

“A £20,0000 reward is being offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder.

“Crimestoppers take information completely anonymously, meaning they will never ask for or store any of your personal details.”