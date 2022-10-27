NI customers set to be most impacted by plans to reduce flight compensation

Plans to reduce flight delay compensation amounts will impact Northern Ireland consumers the most, the Consumer Council has claimed.

Head of Transport Policy at the Consumer Council Richard Williams said the changes proposed in the aviation industry will negatively impact consumers in Northern Ireland.

The UK government is proposing changes that will reduce the compensation passengers will receive when UK domestic flights are cancelled or delayed due to a fault of the airline.

There is no agreed date for when the proposed compensation changes will come into effect, but if and when they do, compared to GB consumers, Northern Ireland consumers will be worst impacted by this, Mr Williams said.

Currently, compensation for flights from Northern Ireland to GB, as with all UK domestic flights, is paid in fixed amounts.

At present, if your flight is delayed for over three hours, or a cancelled flight causes a delay of more than two hours, you are entitled to £220 in compensation.

The UK Government Department for Transport is proposing a new system by which consumers who are owed compensation will be paid a percentage of the ticket price, on a sliding scale depending on the length of delay.

To receive compensation, consumers must contact the airline directly.

The proposed changes will reduce the amount of compensation consumers receive and potentially decrease the level of service provided, the organisation claimed.

According to the Consumer Council’s Transport Knowledge Hub, the current average return fare from Belfast to GB, when booked four weeks in advance, is £78.

Using this figure, if the proposed changes come into effect, consumers will receive 90% less compensation – reducing compensation from £220 to £19.50 if one leg of a return flight is delayed by over three hours.

In addition to consumers receiving a fair amount of compensation for the loss they may incur from missing a connecting flight or an event, the existing compensation system provides an incentive to airlines to ensure their flights run on time, resulting in a better service to consumers.

The new government proposal will drastically reduce the amount of money airlines will be required to pay out and remove the current incentive for them to keep to their scheduled flight times.

Another existing issue that the Consumer Council has identified is that airlines only pay compensation once it is requested by a consumer, rather than paying it automatically if a flight is delayed or cancelled, meaning airlines pay out less compensation in claims than passengers are entitled to.

The Consumer Council has encouraged airlines to adopt automated compensation schemes.

If once in place an automatic payment system can be shown to put unsustainable financial pressure on airlines, then the levels of compensation could be reviewed at that time, the Consumer Council has suggested.

However, to reduce compensation amounts now, before the introduction of automated compensation processes, serves to only benefit airlines and disadvantage consumers, the organisation claimed.

NI’s dependence on aviation to connect with Great Britain and the rest of the world means the country will be the most affected in the UK by new proposals, according to the council.

Between 2017 and 2020, 86% of journeys made through Northern Ireland airports were for domestic journeys, compared to 45% for Glasgow airport and 16% for Bristol airport.

The disproportional impact on Northern Ireland compared to the rest of the UK is evident not only in the number of passengers involved but also the level of inconvenience and financial loss that could incur.

The Consumer Council called for the UK Department of Transport to reconsider its compensation plans, including both the amount and the distribution mechanisms.

The Department for Transport has been contacted for comment.