NI designer JW Anderson dons Irish rugby top as he bows out of Milan Fashion Week

Northern Ireland designer JW Anderson donned an Irish rugby top as he took a bow at the end of his Milan Fashion Week show.

Jonathan Anderson wore the green T-shirt on Father’s Day in what could have been a tribute to his dad Willie Anderson – a former rugby player who captained the Irish international team.

It came after Anderson presented his latest menswear collection and womenswear resort collection in Italy.

The designer, who is also the creative director of fashion house Loewe and known for his surrealist creations, revealed a more wearable range in the latest JW Anderson collection.

However he still pushed boundaries and cemented his status as one of the most exciting voices in fashion.

There was an emphasis on knitwear – including exuberant colourful pieces with 3D effects – which the brand said on Instagram was “creating the structured texture of popcorn”.

Sporty elements featured in the collection which meant his choice of shirt wasn’t out of place.

Anderson put his own spin on rugby tops to give them more structure and a more fashionable look.

The brand described it as: “Flipping the idea of British heritage, sporty silhouettes and rugby stripes are reimagined.”

Anderson has established himself as a celebrity favourite, with Heartstopper actor Kit Connor and Sex Education star Asa Butterfield taking up front row seats to see his latest show.

He made headlines earlier this year after designing Rihanna’s bright red jumpsuit to perform at the Super Bowl, in his capacity as creative director of Loewe.

Anderson created two bodysuits for global superstar Beyoncé to wear on her ongoing world tour.

The pieces are inspired by the escapist joy of Beyoncé’s seventh studio album Renaissance.