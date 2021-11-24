NI designer to the stars promises new way of presenting show at Milan Fashion Week

Magherafelt-born Jonathan Anderson set to unveil autumn-winter 2022 collections in Italy

A Northern Irish fashion designer has announced plans to reveal his autumn-winter 2022 pre-collections on the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week in the new year.

JW Anderson, founded by Magherafelt-born Jonathan Anderson — son of Ulster and Irish rugby legend Willie Anderson — will be in the Italian city as part of the official schedule organised by Italy’s Camera Nazionale della Moda.

Anderson, who studied menswear at the London College of Fashion, is known for his provocative and androgynous designs.

The Co Londonderry native previously held a show in Italy in June 2017 when he presented his brand’s spring 2018 collection at Pitti Uomo in the gardens of the La Pietra villa in the hilltops of Florence.

He has been creative director of the Spanish brand Loewe since 2014, and has previously collaborated with Converse and with Uniqlo, and last year Moncler chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini asked JW Anderson to be part of the Moncler Genius project.

As part of the project, Moncler and Anderson created ‘Exhibition in a Box’, a limited edition of 500 archive cases in September 2020.

The designer worked with the New York-based photographer Tyler Mitchell and created the micro-showcase, which contained photographs of the collection shot in the English countryside during the summer.

He also presented his JW Anderson spring 2021 collection “in a box” to editors and buyers without a runway or presentation event due to the pandemic.

Anderson revealed in a statement that the brand is launching a new ‘itinerant’ presentation model in the upcoming show in Milan, which aims to bring the public of various cities around the world closer to his creative vision. “For the past few seasons I enjoyed exploring new ways to present the JW Anderson collections,” he said.

“Like our shows in a box and our most recent calendar with Juergen Teller, I wanted to do a physical show again but try something different: so we’ll be showing in Milan, a city I love and find inspiration often.”

Carlo Capasa, chairman of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, said that he is proud and pleased to host JW Anderson in the upcoming show.

“This is the confirmation of the positive energy that pervades our city,” he said.

“Milan is increasingly becoming a reference hub that brings together big brands, new talents and independent creatives, showing itself as a city of reference in which to combine creativity and know-how.”

Milan Fashion Week will be held from January 14 to 18 and the exact location of the show is yet to be unveiled.

In September earlier this year, Hollywood actor and star of Schitt’s Creek Dan Levy wore a piece created by Anderson to the prestigious Met Gala.

The Canadian star shared to his 4.6m Instagram followers that he was “fortunate enough to also get to work with Jonathan Anderson” on a look that celebrates “queer love and visibility” in his outfit, which features two men in a passionate embrace.