NI detectives arrest man on suspicion of woman’s murder in Limerick

The Garda Technical Bureau is carrying out an examination of two scenes in Limerick (PA) — © Niall Carson

Police in Northern Ireland have arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of a young woman in Limerick.

The body of the woman, aged in her 20s, was found at a home on Dock Road in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardai said on Thursday evening that they are aware that detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime branch had arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

“Detectives based at the Garda incident room at Henry Street Garda Station remain in close contact with our colleagues in the Police Service of Northern Ireland at this time,” Gardai said in a statement.

The PSNI said that the man had been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

The Garda Technical Bureau is carrying out an examination of two scenes in Limerick.

An appeal for information that can assist with the investigation continues and those with information can contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.