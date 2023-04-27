NI diesel and home heating oil prices at lowest level in 15 months

The average price of diesel and home heating oil in Northern Ireland has dropped to their lowest levels since the Russian invasion of Ukraine 15 months ago.

According to Consumer Council NI’s average weekly figures, 300L of home heating oil costs £197.90, the price of 500L is £307.32 and 900L will cost £542.80.

Meanwhile, the average cost of a litre of diesel here comes in at 148.5p, while petrol costs an average of 143.6p per litre.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, oil and fuel prices skyrocketed across Europe and contributed to the current cost of living crisis.

The average price of 500L of home heating oil here peaked at an astonishing £662.86 on March 10, 2022, while a litre of diesel reached 197.5p and petrol cost 189.9p at their highest last June.

The last time the average price of home heating oil and a litre of diesel were as low as current levels, was on February 3, 2022.

On average, the council areas with the lowest current cost for 500L of home heating oil is both Antrim and Newtownabbey and Ards and North Down (£305.05).

The area with the highest average price for the same amount of oil is Derry City and Strabane (£310.28).

A litre of diesel is cheapest in Ballyclare (141.9p) and the most expensive will cost you 159.9p in Londonderry.

Petrol is at its lowest price in Coleraine at 137.9p per litre, while the highest cost for a litre of petrol is in Carrickfergus (150.9p).