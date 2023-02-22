NI disability activist hits out at Twitter for ‘going backwards’ since takeover

Disability advocate and campaigner Joanne Sansome has hit out at Twitter after the social media network suspended her account last week

Disability advocate and campaigner Joanne Sansome has hit out at Twitter after the social media network suspended her account last week

Changes to Twitter are threatening the “level playing field” social media creates for those with disabilities, a leading NI disability advocate has said.

Joanne Sansome, a long-time campaigner on behalf of those with disabilities, was suspended without explanation from the social media platform on Thursday, before the account was reinstated yesterday afternoon.

“A message flashed up to say my account had been permanently suspended and to contact them [Twitter] if I didn’t agree with it,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“It just gave me a long list of really vague, wishy-washy rules that could be interpreted in any way and don’t really mean anything specific.

“I still don’t really know what I did to violate the rules; it would be good to know for the future, as the process and lack of human interaction has left me feeling uneasy.”

In an email accompanying the lifting of Ms Sansome’s suspension, Twitter said the account was suspended after violating rules “prohibiting spam and fake or artificial account interactions and engagements”.

“Any future violations could lead to permanent suspension of your account,” Twitter added.

Ms Sansome had recently been highlighting the lack of “alternative text” on images posted on Twitter, particularly by government agencies and local politicians.

Alternative text — known as ‘alt text’ — describes the appearance or function of an image and is read aloud by screen readers used by visually impaired users.

“Whenever people alt, I always give them a mark and a star as an alt award, so I’m wondering if that’s what it was, but I really don’t know,” she said.

“If people don’t alt describe their images on their tweets, if a blind or partially sighted person is reading Twitter, it just comes up that there is an image, but doesn’t tell them what it is.

“Technically, they are only seeing or hearing half of the tweet. It only takes a few extra seconds for the person tweeting.

“Originally, when I first started tweeting about it, none of them [elected representatives] were alt-ing at all. And now most try to do it; they are more mindful of it now.

“Some of them have even supported me in the awareness raising. They have been tweeting to get their own party members to do it.”

Ms Sansome holds a master’s degree in social research, with a focus on participation and inclusion of those with disabilities and has helped shape the concept and delivery of service-user and carer involvement within social work education.

She said social media provides both an information hub and a “level playing field” for those with disabilities to express themselves.

“Twitter is the best social media network to be a level playing field for us to interact with each other — the MLAs, the councillors and general society — on a global scale,” she said.

“It’s an information hub and a chance to spread and create awareness to a wide audience that we wouldn’t normally have.

“Whenever Elon Musk took over, though, the accessibility team was one of the first that he let go. It just feels so different and like it’s gone backwards instead of forwards.

“Things really have got worse; you don’t get tweets as timely any more. It seems now to be more based on algorithms than the actual people that you follow.

“You used to get the tweets as they happened in the section with ‘Latest Tweets’, but now it’s only ‘For You’ or ‘People You Follow’.”

“Social media is impacting on the structure of society. It’s a level playing field and it means we are no longer able to be categorised as ‘hard to reach’.

“We are now called the ‘seldom heard’, because people are realising that it’s not because we are hard to reach, it’s because we are seldom heard.”

A spokesperson for Twitter said Ms Sansome’s account had been suspended in error.

"An agent inadvertently suspended the wrong account when working cases. The account has been reinstated,” they said.