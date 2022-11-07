NI doctor based in Australia disillusioned by bureaucratic obstacles hampering chances of practising at home

Former Health Minister Robin Swann said the department is taking action to streamline the processes for GPs qualified in the Republic of Ireland, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa to take up roles in Northern Ireland. Stock image

A woman who qualified as a doctor in Northern Ireland has expressed her dismay at the arduous process facing those eager to return from other continents to practice medicine at home.

The GP, who wished to remain anonymous for fear it could damage her chances of getting a job, said the hoops doctors are expected to jump through are ridiculous.

Mounting pressures on GPs have seen practices close in Northern Ireland over recent months.

A report published earlier this year said patients in the Western area were most affected, with a 16% decrease in provision. The British Medical Association warned the system needs to be stabilised.

The doctor studied at Queen’s University Belfast before moving to Australia, where she gained additional qualifications to become a GP.

A significant portion of doctors in her graduating class departed for Australia and New Zealand in order to find work.

Some, like the GP in question, stayed to gain further qualifications in the far-flung continent.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, she said: “Going through foundation years at home was hard work. I remember working 12 days in a row, 12-hour shifts, and being very unsupported, coming home crying a lot of days as it had been so busy as not enough doctors working.

“You would have heard from the year groups above you of how exciting working in Australia was and how much better the work conditions and the work-life balance were. So, a lot of us wanted to give it a go.

“However, you’d also hear the horror stories of how taking time out to go to Australia was frowned upon by the training programmes at home, so we all had a bit of fear that going to Australia would jeopardise our chances of getting onto a training programme in NI. So most people therefore came for a year and then went home, still getting the adventure but also not risking a future career at home.”

What was planned as a year out turned into an extended stay, as she met her now husband, who is also from NI, and they started a family together.

She trained as a GP in Australia, but in order to work in NI a checklist has to be completed, which includes applying to have her licence to practise medicine restored with the General Medical Council (GMC).

Another is a Certificate of Eligibility for GP Registration (CEGPR), which she said is a “horrendous application” the GMC insist on for Australian-trained GPs to be accepted in NI. Without it she’d only be able to work in hospital and wouldn’t be able to practice as a GP in NI.

The GMC recognised the process is challenging for GPs who qualified overseas, saying it is due to “outdated legislation” that is “no longer fit for purpose”.

The official registration body doesn’t have the powers to automatically recognise the GP qualifications of doctors who gained qualifications outside the UK and the European Union.

“GPs from outside the UK are required by law to provide us with evidence that their training and qualifications are ‘equivalent’ to those of GPs trained in the UK and this evidence is then assessed by the RCGP,” a GMC spokesperson said.

“We think the law should allow for applicants to demonstrate their knowledge, skills and experience in a much more flexible manner and we are pleased that the Department of Health and Social Care has committed to changing legislation in this area.”

Last month, former Health Minister Robin Swann said the department is taking action to streamline the processes for GPs qualified in the Republic of Ireland, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa to take up roles in Northern Ireland.

In response, the NI GP, who is desperate to practise at home, said: “The CEGPR process is apparently ’streamlined’ for Australian trained GPs, and, man, I would hate to see the non-streamline version.

“It is a 700- to 800-page application, with evidence, to make sure Australian-trained GPs meet Northern Ireland’s standards, you have to submit pages and pages of evidence to ensure you meet these standards, so, for example, things I have to complete include a CV, Certificate of Good Standing from AHPRA here [Aussie GMC], 40 feedback forms from patients, 20 feedback forms from colleagues, and many more components.”

“My friend who completed the application took about six to 12 months to gather the evidence. I’m still on maternity leave so I’m using retrospect evidence, which is a more tedious process, trawling through patient notes instead of writing notes/memos at the end of each work day.

“My friend who did it almost gave up on the application many times as it is so tedious and, frankly, unnecessary.

“I started the info-gathering process late August and I am barely one tenth of the way there and I think it’s probably another six months before I’ll be finished.

“The hoops the GMC want us to jump through is enough to put us off applying to come home. Only that we’ve told my family and we don’t want to break their hearts, by not coming home, is the reason we are sticking with it.”