NI doctors are considering leaving over pay dispute, according to survey

Warning that profession could take strike action as a result of cash row

Doctors in Northern Ireland could be asked if they want to strike as it has emerged an overwhelming number of medics are unhappy with their proposed pay award.

The British Medical Association (BMA) in Northern Ireland has warned many doctors here are considering emigration, resignation or retirement in the latest blow for the beleaguered health service.

In a survey of BMA (NI) members, 85% of respondents said they believe the proposed below-inflation 4.5% pay rise is “too low”.

Discontent was particularly high among junior doctors, with 93% of them saying it was too low. According to the survey, 40% of junior doctors said the proposed pay award has made them more likely to seek work outside of Northern Ireland, 28% of consultants said they now intend to reduce their hours, while 18% of consultants and a fifth of GPs said they now intend to retire earlier than planned.

The figures have the potential to cause disaster for the health service, which is already struggling to cope with demand amid unprecedented pressures and the impact of poor workforce planning.

With morale in the health service already at an all-time low, 81% of respondents also said the award being proposed by the Department of Health does not value doctors.

Of particular concern was the inability to actually make the pay award due to the lack of an Assembly and Executive here.

The pay awards for this year have been widely rejected by all health unions across the UK; however, the payments are expected to be made to employees in England, Scotland and Wales in the coming months.

NHS employees in Northern Ireland have no idea if or when they will receive their pay rise due to the lack of budgetary certainty in the absence of a fully-functioning Stormont Executive.

The BMA has also warned the growing discontent over pay, coming after staff have suffered immense physical and mental stress throughout the pandemic, is likely to further exacerbate staffing problems.

Almost three quarters of junior doctors said they are “more likely to leave” or “much more likely to leave” due to the current pay award.

Almost 56% of consultants, and 53% of specialty and associate staff and GPs said the inability to pay the award is making them “much more likely to leave” the NHS.

Dr Tom Black, chair of the BMA (NI) Council, said: “These are very stark figures. The level of dissatisfaction, low morale and burnout among doctors is probably higher than I have ever seen it.

“We are doing our best to meet the needs of patients but are under pressure from all sides and a low pay award combined with an inability to actually get the award paid is another blow.

“This is a real-terms pay cut on top of many years of pay erosion. Working as a doctor is becoming increasingly unappealing with rising patient numbers, but complete stasis in terms of transforming our health service and addressing many of the issues it is facing.

“We cannot afford to have our younger doctors leave for other countries or our more experienced doctors leave early.

“Of the medical students who responded to the survey, 28% said below inflation pay rises meant they would seek work outside of the UK, only 7% said they would want to work here regardless.

"That is extremely worrying.”

The survey has also established the majority of members would be willing to take some form of industrial action that would impact on patient services.

In a statement, the Department of Health said it was “facing an unprecedented period of budgetary pressures and uncertainty, with a major overspend projected for the current financial year”.

"The Health Minister has made clear that he does currently not have the funding to meet national pay review recommendations, let alone make an enhanced offer,” it said.

“Despite this, the Department of Health has undertaken significant work to seek to alleviate the workforce pressures across the Health and Social Care (HSC) system. In response to the pressures facing general practice, the Department is continuing to invest in our GP workforce and has increased the number of GP trainees by over 70% since 2015 levels.

“Most recently, the Minister announced an immediate increase of 10 additional GP training places as an interim measure for the 2022/23 academic year bringing the total number in Northern Ireland to an all-time high of 121 training places this year. He also approved an additional 13 medical specialty training posts for 2022/ 23 as well as a further 22 positions on the Northern Ireland Medical Foundation Programme.

“The Minister has made clear that he is very mindful of the cost of living pressures on health and social care staff and across the wider community. The Minister has also said that he will continue to do the best he can amid ongoing budget uncertainty but is unable to implement any pay awards locally as Northern Ireland still does not have an agreed Executive Budget for 2022/23.”