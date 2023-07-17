NI dog shelter at breaking point over excess of unwanted dogs

A Northern Ireland dog shelter has said it is in crisis as more and more people give up their dogs.

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue is located in Coleraine and has been a charity for over 20 years, rescuing and rehoming unwanted dogs.

“It has always been difficult,” says Tara Cunningham, who is currently working with the charity, “but particularly since getting out of Covid, it has been more and more concerning - to the point the charities are now in crisis.

“Every day the charity receives a barrage of calls to take in surrendered dogs. These are dogs the public no longer want.”

Ms Cunningham said that the charity is asking the public to be kind as their volunteers are working as hard as they can.

She said that pressures have worsened since councils stopped taking in unwanted dogs.

“This morning, volunteers have telephoned every charity we know for help, and those we don’t, with the aim of saving some dogs which are coming in.

"Telephoning locations in Antrim, and as far as Tyrone and South Down, who all have long waiting lists already waiting to come in,” she continued.

"We are unable to find suitable rescue homes for the dogs we have and unable to take any more in, we are now beyond capacity without any more resources to support us to resolve this problem.”

She stressed that if the charities don’t take the dogs in, they are at risk of being euthanised.

“If we don’t take them, the alternative is that we are worried the owners sell them on for breeding, or they go direct to the vets for euthanasia.

“Unfortunately this is a regular occurrence. It is a horrific position to be in, to decide on which dogs to save.”

The charity has said it is looking for more foster carers in light of this situation.

Anyone who is interested can come forward by emailing info@causewaycoastdogrescue.org or telephoning the rescue on 07595602702.