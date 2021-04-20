NI driver who caused deaths of two friends and left a third in wheelchair after high-speed crash is jailed

A Northern Ireland man who caused the deaths of two of his friends and left a third in a wheelchair after a high-speed crash has been jailed.

Joseph Gilroy was sentenced to five years and three months in prison at Donegal Circuit Court.

The 23-year-old, from Lisnaskea in Co Fermanagh, and who was already disqualified from driving in Northern Ireland, reached speeds of 121kph (75mph) at the impact of the crash in Bundoran, Co Donegal, just after 3am on August 19 2018.

Gilroy, along with four other passengers in the car, were flung out of the boot of the speeding vehicle, such was the impact of the horrific crash.

Shiva Devine from Belleek and Conall McAleer from Pettigo died in the crash.

A third, Rachel Elliott, from the Irvinestown area, was seriously injured and now uses a wheelchair.

In her victim impact statement, Ms Elliott said the crash had changed her forever and, while she deals better with everyday situations, she cannot switch off at night and loneliness overcomes her.

She added that all those involved will live with a life sentence, describing it as a heartache that will never heal.

But she said she did not hold what happened to her against Gilroy, describing him as a “good-natured boy with his whole life ahead of him.”

“I just want Joe and his family to know that I hold no ill feeling to him or his family. I don’t blame him in any way for being in a wheelchair,” she added.

“Joe has to live with this for the rest of his life and that alone is a life sentence. I wish him all the best for the future along with the rest of the families involved because I cannot imagine what they are going through.”

Ms Devine’s mother, Nicola, told Donegal Circuit Court her family’s lives and that of her daughter’s little boy Kyle will never be the same again.

She described her daughter as beautiful, funny and smart. She dreams that she is with Shiva again but wakes up with tears running down her cheeks and said a mother’s broken heart never heals.

Mr McAleer’s mother, Jacqueline McHugh, gave a heartbreaking victim impact statement about her only son.

He was not vain but so handsome and if you were a friend of his you had a friend for life, she said, adding: “I never got to remind him how proud I was of the young man he had become and what a great gift it was to have him as a son.”

Gilroy, fighting back tears, told the court how he wished he could turn back the clocks on all that had happened.

In a statement read out by his barrister, Colm Smyth, he said he wanted to apologise to everyone who was affected by his actions.

He said he asked himself every day why this was part of God’s plan and that all he remembers is being “sucked from the back of the car” and landing on his knees beside his friends who were all in the same place on the road.”

Gilroy pleaded guilty to a range of charges including dangerous driving causing death and serious injury, driving without a licence or insurance.

Passing sentence, Judge John Aylmer said that despite the “extraordinarily charitable attitude” of the victims and their families, he placed the incident at the higher end of such matters.

He said that before mitigation the charges merited a sentence of seven years in prison.

These factors included the fact that he returned to the scene of the crash having stayed with his friends, his early guilty plea and obvious remorse.

On the charge of dangerous driving, causing the deaths of Ms Devine and Mr McAleer and causing serious injury to Ms Elliott, he sentenced Gilroy to five years and three months in jail. He also disqualified him from driving from 20 years.

On a separate charge of driving with no insurance, he also sentenced Gilroy to four months in prison with the sentence to run concurrently and also banned him for two years, also to run concurrently.

The other charges including leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a licence were taken into consideration.