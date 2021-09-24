NI drivers told MoT online booking running normally following technical issues

The Driver & Vehicle Agency (DVA) has blamed the demand for tests for the delays

People attempting to book an MoT appointment have been told the system should now be running normally following reports of large queues and technical difficulties.

It follows days of frustration among some members of the public during the week after thousands of people waited hours to sign up for an MoT test using an online system.

The head of the DVA in Northern Ireland rejected claims anything had gone wrong, explaining a planned outage to replace the online system had simply led to a significant level of demand when it reopened.

The new online booking system reopened on Wednesday morning following a planned outage from last Thursday while the work was being carried out.

When the system reopened this week, frustrated drivers reported many thousands in the queue ahead of them, alongside some claiming the system had kicked them out.

The queue was also paused at points during the day, with the DVA previously apologising for any inconvenience.

The difficulties led to the PSNI confirming it would not seek to prosecute drivers without an MoT if their vehicles were in a roadworthy condition and they have a test booked.

Jeremy Logan from the DVA told BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster show the public should now be able to book an appointment without any issues.

“The old system was 20 years old and while it has served us very well over that time it was starting to show performance issues, particularly when it was dealing with some of the covid issues,” he explained

“As we moved over to the weekend and we tested the new system, we had some issues with some of the data that had migrated to the new system from the old system which resulted in us having to delay the opening of the new booking system until Wednesday.

“As you’d expect with the system having been closed for five days, once it opened the demand for those services was very high and our customers experienced longer queuing times than normal.

“We had to put in place queuing software in the system to prevent crashing.

“Our system didn’t crash, we managed the bookings throughout the day and as the day progressed, the queuing times reduced and they have been reducing since then.

“I fully appreciate that for some customers there was frustration certainly in those early days. As you’d expect there was a couple of technical issues on those first few days that we have been working through. More than 10,000 appointments have been successfully booked through the system.”