NI drivers will no longer be required to carry ‘green card’ insurance to travel in Republic

Move part of an agreement struck between MIBI and the EC

Drivers from Northern Ireland will no longer be required to have green cards from their motor insurance company

Green Card insurance documents which have been required for Northern Ireland motorists post-Brexit to drive in the Republic will no longer be required, the European Commission has said.

The agreement, struck between the Motor Insurance Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) and the European Commission, means overall those travelling via car from the UK to the EU will be able to avail of the general exemption afforded to EU-based motorists.

This exemption allows motor vehicles to travel freely between other EU countries without requiring supplementary insurance documentation.

The news has been welcomed by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

In advance of Brexit, the MIBI had secured agreement from the UK Department of Transport that valid Irish insurance discs would be accepted as proof of insurance for Irish-registered vehicles.

This meant that a Green Card was not required for Irish-registered vehicles going to Northern Ireland or Great Britain.

The exact date for when the new measures will take effect for UK cars travelling in Europe is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon

Ms Mallon, speaking on Thursday, “I am delighted that as part of a package of measures announced by the European Commission related to the implementation of the Ireland Protocol insurance green cards will no longer be required for drivers from Northern Ireland travelling to the South or beyond into other parts of the European Union.

“This announcement will be welcomed by drivers and the haulage industry as drivers will no longer have to apply for a green card from their insurer. This will make it easier for those travelling and working across this islands and the European Union.”

The minister added: “This is another example of the progress we can make when all of our energies are focused on finding real-life solutions to real-life issues. We all need to continue to focus our efforts on serving the public through this time of significant challenge and change.”