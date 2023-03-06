NI Eleventh Night bonfire photo wins Press award

A Belfast-born photographer whose mesmerising image of bonfires blazing across the city on the Eleventh Night won over judges at the Press Photographer of the Year Awards has said he is “absolutely delighted”.

Niall Carson’s striking picture came third in the Daily Life and People category at the 45th annual awards ceremony at the weekend.

The view from the hill overlooking Belfast on the night of July 11 shows the extent of the bonfires throughout this city, as the flames stretch into the distance.

The Press Association lensman currently lives in Dublin and is well established both north and south of the border, with his images appearing here for over 25 years.

Niall Carson accepts his award from Micheal Martin

He started photography in Belfast during the Troubles and more recently travelled to Ukraine to photograph the war happening there.

Mr Carson has previously won other AIB Press Photographer of the Year Awards and adds this year’s award to his ever growing collection. This year’s awards took place at the RDS in Dublin on Friday.

MediaHuis’ Irish Independent photographer Mark Condren won the Press Photographer of the Year 2023 award for a record sixth time.

The Cork native won first place prize in the Portraits category for his picture titled Worn Out, a photograph of a woman in an IDP camp in Mogadishu, Somalia, after she had to walk for days when her crops failed and animals died.

The President of the PPAI, David Branigan, said: “In an era of fake news, this competition highlights the invaluable role of press photography in our society. From the beauty of nature to the horror of brutal war and everyday life in between, Ireland’s leading press photographers have again demonstrated the power of truthful images.”

Awards were presented across categories including News, Daily Life & People, Sports Action, Sports Feature, Portrait, Nature & the Environment, Politics, Arts & Entertainment, Reportage, Multimedia, and Sustainability.