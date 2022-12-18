NI energy support payments announcement could be made in coming days

An announcement on the long-awaited £600 energy support payment could be made as soon as this week, the Belfast Telegraph has learned.

Sources have said the announcement is set to be made in the coming days.

It follows comments from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last Friday when he pledged that the payments would be delivered to households here “this winter”.

Rishi Sunak

Speaking following a tour of the Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast on the second day of a two-day visit, his first as Prime Minister, Mr Sunak said: “Everyone in Northern Ireland is already benefiting from the energy price guarantee, which is worth around £900 in support for a typical family. That is already benefiting families in Northern Ireland over the winter.

“On top of that, everyone in Northern Ireland is going to receive £600.

“Now, that’s more than people in Great Britain are getting, and that’s because the Government recognises that far more people in Northern Ireland are reliant on home heating oil than those elsewhere in the United Kingdom.

“We will be making an announcement very soon on how that is going to be delivered.

“But it will be delivered this winter and I believe it will be made faster than for many of the people in Great Britain, so that is good news.

“We have been working on that, we recognise it’s important to people, it’s a great example of why we need the Executive back up and running.

“These are exactly the type of challenges that we should not have to deal with, because they should be being dealt with by the Executive here.

“But in the absence of that, the Government is focusing on it and an announcement will be made shortly.”

Previously, former DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said the payments would be made in November, but then the Government said it was examining the possibility of households being able to “cash out” the £600 payment to spend it on things other that energy.

Speaking to the BBC last Friday morning, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long sparked concern when she revealed energy companies had suggested that it could be June next year by the time the scheme is fully rolled out.

Following Mr Sunak’s pledge last week, the Stormont parties urged him to follow through and urgently ensure the payments are delivered.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said that families are tired of being “messed around” when it come to the energy support.

“Since this payment was first mooted we have had various dates bandied about and multiple broken promises from the DUP and the British Government on when people would expect it and what we need now is absolute clarity on when this money will be paid to people here,” he said.

“Today’s announcement from the Prime Minister will raise the hopes of many people across the north who have already waited far too long for this money.

“Many are struggling to afford presents to put under the Christmas tree, the elderly are forced to ration heat in their homes and parents are skipping meals so that their children can eat.”