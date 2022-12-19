NI energy support payments: When and how the money will be paid and everything you need to know

An elderly lady with her electric fire on at home

The UK Government made an announcement on the payments on Monday morning

The UK government has announced that the long-awaited energy support payment scheme will begin rolling out for Northern Ireland electricity customers in January 2023.

Customers will not have to pay the one-off payment of £600 back, and those owning additional homes with electricity contracts will receive individual £600 payments for those homes.

The process of issuing funds will be automatic for every household with an electricity contract, with no application process required and consumers urged not to contact their providers. Consumers are also warned that their electricity providers will not be contacting them for any further information such as bank details, and anyone doing so is likely be a fraudster.

However, there are still issues surrounding clarification of what those payments will look like, so here’s a quick guide to what is known so far regarding how NI residents will receive the funding.

Read more Energy support payments to roll out in January for Northern Ireland, but lack of clarification on how it will be received for some

Direct debit customers

People that pay their electricity bills via direct debit will receive the one-off payment of £600 directly into their bank accounts via their electricity provider, according to the UK government.

There is no need to apply for anything or prove eligibility. The money will automatically begin appearing in consumers’ bank accounts from January onwards, although exact dates have not been confirmed.

There is not expected to be any difference in terms of waiting times for those that pay direct debits monthly or quarterly.

Pre-paid meter and quarterly bill customers

Residents that pay their electricity via a meter or a quarterly bill have been told they will receive a one-off £600 payment through a voucher, which will be redeemable for cash or can be deposited into their bank account.

It will not need to be applied for, but ID will be required to redeem the voucher, with the government yet to clarify specific details around how to redeem the vouchers and what ID can be used. The vouchers will automatically be sent out via post.

The government said further details of how that will work will be "set out shortly”.

The only similar scheme which it can be compared to in recent months is that of the High Street Voucher Scheme, which Stormont enrolled following the Covid-19 lockdowns.

It involved a pre-paid card being given to every person in Northern Ireland, whereas this energy voucher will be given to every singular household with a pre-paid meter, dependant on whose name is on the meter, as well as households paying via a quarterly bill.

When will the money be given to everyone?

The UK government stated that every household in Northern Ireland will receive their one-off £600 payment before residents in Great Britain receive their final energy support payment, which is due in March.

Going by that logic, all of NI will have got their payments before the end of March, but no dates have been announced or confirmed.

In the mainland UK, the energy support scheme’s rollout has been different, due to a different energy market operating in NI.

In England, Scotland and Wales, most households are receiving a £400 non-repayable discount on their electricity bills.

Customers don't need to do anything to get the money and they won't have to pay it back.

The discount is being distributed in six instalments and began in October 2022.

Consumers received £66 off their electricity bills in October and November, and will get £67 off in December, January, February and March.

Those with pre-paid meters should get the discount within the first five working days of each month, whereas those with direct debits will see their supplier either reduce their direct debit amount or refund the money to their bank accounts each month.

Has Stormont got anything to do with the payments?

The payment scheme is being rolled out by the UK government in the absence of a functioning Executive here in Northern Ireland.

Some local politicians have raised concerns about the timescale of the payments due in Northern Ireland.

Alliance’s Kellie Armstrong said: "I’m delighted that it’s starting in January. I’m hoping it finishes for everybody a long time before June. There are already issues around the clarification of how it’s going to get to people with meters, and that’s a heck of a lot of people in Northern Ireland.”

The SDLP proposed a voucher scheme specific to the unique energy market in Northern Ireland in September.

Its cost-of-living spokesperson, Matthew O’Toole, said that the British government’s delay in ‘accepting that approach’ has left people unable to heat their homes during the coldest part of the year.

He said: “The SDLP proposed a self-enrolment voucher scheme months ago as the only way to get support to those who needed it quickly. The unique energy market in Northern Ireland, with high reliance on home heating oil and a significant proportion of gas and electricity customers on pre-payment metres, creates a dependency on up-front payments.

"The only way to satisfy that demand in an emergency is to create a voucher scheme. It is a scandal that the British Government was unable to understand that more quickly and ordinary families have paid the price.

“We have just been through the coldest part of the year when people really needed help. Now we’re on another promise of support next year. The patience and confidence of the public has, frankly, been erased by this fiasco.”