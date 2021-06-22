NI estate agents enjoyed best level of sales since last property boom, says expert

In May over 2,000 homes were sold but economist warns market will slow down

Many prospective house buyers believe the market is going beyond their reach

Northern Ireland estate agents have enjoyed their best five-month period for property sales since 2007, a leading economist has revealed.

Richard Ramsey, chief economist at Ulster Bank, was commenting after the latest HMRC provisional figures for residential transactions in Northern Ireland recorded 2,530 sales last month.

The same number property transactions have been estimated to take place in April.

In March the figure was 3,500 — the highest level of sales since 2006 during the last property boom.

Overall in the UK residential property transactions fell in May, with buying and selling in the coming months likely to reduce further as the stamp duty holiday ends.

There were 114,940 residential property transactions in May, according to the latest transactions data, some 3.9% lower than in April 2021.

Mr Ramsey said the latest sales figures between January and May this year are up 96% on the same period as 2020, which he stressed is from a “very low base” due to the impact of the pandemic.

“Activity within Northern Ireland’s property market remained buoyant in May,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"Residential transactions jumped 369% year-on-year to 2,530 sales in May. However, this impressive growth rate is largely a reflection of how bad May 2020 was during lockdown.

"A more meaningful comparison is with May 2019 (pre-pandemic) with last month’s sales just 3% higher than two years ago. Nevertheless, it still represents the best May for residential sales since 2007.”

Stock image

He continued: “That has very much been the story since last autumn and throughout 2021. Pent-up demand following the lockdown has been amplified by a desire for more households to trade-up for more space alongside a surge in interest from buyers from Great Britain.”

The chief economist revealed that 2021 is expected to be the year that home-movers account for a larger share of property sales than first-time buyers.

"The year-to-date (January to May) residential property sales have almost doubled relative to last year and are 28% (+2,920) above the corresponding five-month period for 2019.

"Indeed, Northern Ireland (& UK) residential sales have had their best Jan-May period since 2007. But to put this busy period in context, the last five months has seen less than three-quarters of the activity that occurred in January to May 2007.”

Mr Ramsey explained the property market forecast for the remainder of this year would be less buoyant.

"Looking ahead transactional activity is expected to fade in the second half of the year, not through lack of demand but a shortage of supply,” he said.

Meanwhile, with the holiday on stamp duty due to end next week, home buyers will be faced with a staggered return to previous stamp duty rates until the end of September.

This means home buyers won't pay any stamp duty on the first £250,000 of the purchase price.

From October, however, rates are due to return to normal.