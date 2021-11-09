NI Executive Office to take lead on mother and baby home report recommendations

The Northern Ireland Executive Office is to take responsibility for implementing the recommendations of a report last month into mother and baby homes.

Both Paul Givan and Michelle O’Neill confirmed on Tuesday their department would take the lead in implementing the findings of the Truth Recovery Design Panel.

It published recommendations for an immediate redress scheme to victims, alongside the establishment of a public inquiry to investigate the conditions and practices in mother and baby homes, Magdalene laundries and workhouses in Northern Ireland.

There was initially confusion on Tuesday after a group representing survivors of the homes said they had expected to hold a virtual meeting with Executive ministers and instead met with civil servants from the department.

Mr Givan said he “wasn’t under the impression” ministers were meeting survivors on Monday, but said he wanted to meet with those involved and said a statement would be brought before the Assembly outlining the next steps.

It was also unclear until the intervention by the First and deputy First Ministers whether their office or the Department of Health would have responsibility for the implementation of the report.

Adele Johnstone from the group Birth Mothers and their Children for Justice NI told BBC’s Evening Extra programme survivors need action “as soon as possible”.

“We need the funding... we need the independent panel set up as soon as possible and really basically stop playing pass the parcel,” she said.

“It was very frustrating it was very hurtful that they hadn’t even the manners to come and speak to us.

“It has been five weeks almost since the publication of the truth and recovery panel.

“They gave a very clear pathway to where this has to go forward. Our members are getting older. We can’t wait any longer.

“The independent panel can be set up quite quickly. The redress can also follow along.

“The inquiry will take longer we appreciate that. Things can be put in place and put in place now if somebody will take responsibility.”

Shortly after the remarks, deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill posted a tweet claiming she had proposed the Executive Office take responsibility for the inquiry.

In a statement she called on the DUP to “back this proposal without delay”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“When the report into the abuse of women and girls and the impact on the adopted children in these homes was published in October, I made it clear I would do everything in my power to make sure their voice is heard and the recommendations implemented,” she added.

First Minister Paul Givan later confirmed to the BBC the Executive Office would be taking the lead on managing the "overall project”.

“Within that we were looking at what other roles departments would have and there was further work being engaged upon,” he said.

“What has become abundantly clear in my view is we cannot allow this process to be distracted from what department does what.

“I am absolutely clear this requires decisive action and the Executive Office should lead on this and that will be my recommendation, that both in terms of the inquiry and when it comes to the redress, we will lead on that.

“Those that have suffered cannot tolerate any further delay.

“I agree and have engaged with the deputy First Minister on this issue over the past number of days and that is something now we will jointly be making a recommendation to the Executive Office.”

The movement on the matter was also welcomed by the SDLP’s Sinead McLaughlin who said survivors had “waited too long” for justice.

“The inquiry must be co-designed by survivors of mother and baby homes, we cannot have a repeat of previous incidents where people were left feeling excluded or retraumatised,” she added.