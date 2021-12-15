NI Executive receives £75 million from UK government to tackle Covid

Northern Ireland is to benefit from £75 million of funding from the UK government to progress the vaccine rollout and strengthen the wider Covid-19 response.

This is part of £430 million of additional funding from the UK Reserve which is to be made to devolved administrations in NI, Scotland and Wales, who are to receive £220 million and £135 million respectively to provide “greater certainty” to tackle the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

These are confirmed additional amounts on top of the funding set out at the Autumn Budget 2021, relating to health pressures and the Covid-19 Additional Relief Funding.

It means that the devolved administrations have the certainty they requested to spend additional funding now rather than waiting for Supplementary Estimates in the new year.

The UK Government has already provided the devolved administrations with an extra £12.6 billion through the Barnett formula this year – this includes £1.3 billion confirmed at the recent Autumn Budget, which took their total funding this year to £77.6 billion.

This is on top of UK Government spending on vaccines and tests for the whole of the UK and UK-wide support for businesses and jobs.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Throughout this pandemic, the United Kingdom has stood together as one family, and we will continue to do so.

“We are working with the governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to drive the vaccine rollout to all corners of the United Kingdom and ensure people and businesses all across the country are supported.”