NI Executive urged to ‘fast track work on violence against women and girls’

The Executive has been urged to do more to protect women after Justice Minister Naomi Long ruled out any immediate change to legislation.

It follows a rising number of cases of women who have had their drinks spiked in bars or been forcibly injected with drugs in ways intended to cause them physical harm or facilitate sexual assault.

But while Naomi Long said the incidents were “abhorrent”, she said wider action was needed rather than a change to the law.

She was responding to a question from SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin.

Mrs Long said: “Any incidents of spiking drinks or injecting drugs to facilitate physical harm or sexual assault, regardless of a person’s gender, are abhorrent and are to be condemned in the strongest terms. While this can affect anyone, I recognise that women are more likely to be affected.

“Under current law, it is an offence to cause a person to engage in any type of sexual activity without consent. Where it is proven that drugs were administered, there is an evidential presumption that the person did not consent. Depending on the circumstances of the case and the nature of the sexual assault, offenders can be liable to a maximum of life imprisonment.

Sinead McLaughlin

“At present, there is not a clear case for a change in the law in this area to address the particular concerns raised; however, I remain open to considering any such evidence which may emerge and particularly the experience of victims of this incredibly distressing crime.

“There is also a need to focus on addressing attitudes to women and girls across our wider society, as well as violence targeted against them, whether directly or indirectly.”

Mrs Long said it requires “societal and cultural change” where we tackle the root causes of aggressive and “entitled behaviours” at an early stage.

She added: “This cannot be achieved by my Department alone.

“The Executive has agreed to bring forward a violence against women and girls strategy which is to be led by the Executive Office.

“My Department will continue to do all we can to support this.

Naomi Long Picture: PA

“We are also currently in the development stages of a new domestic and sexual abuse strategy as the current ‘Stopping Domestic and Sexual Abuse’ strategy is approaching its final year.”

Read more Police to assess scale of drink spiking at nightclubs amid injection claims

Ms McLaughlin, an MLA for Foyle, said the growing concern shows a pressing need for further action.

“Several constituents contacted me since this story broke in the press. This has demonstrated that drink spiking is far more common than the numbers reported to the police suggest,” she said.

“I have asked the Justice Minister about the role of bouncers and bar staff, and whether this role needs to be subject to regulation or guidance.

“In many cases, vulnerable individuals - mostly women - depend on bar workers to be vigilant in preventing drinks spiking, or at worst, to assist a victim after they have become affected by the drugs.

“Irrespective of the minister’s response, I call on bars to provide advice to their staff on how they can act to prevent drinks spiking and how to act if someone does fall victim to drinks spiking.

“As a result of the Justice Minister’s written answer, I have now put in an additional question to the First Minister and Deputy First Minister, seeking an update on its work in progressing the strategy addressing violence against women and girls.

“Our society, and our government, needs to do much more to protect women and girls. The Executive Office must fast track its work on violence against women and girls.”