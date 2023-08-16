NI family left devastated after Easyjet flight to Ibiza cancelled as they were on plane

A family was left devastated as their Easyjet flight from Belfast to Ibiza was cancelled after passengers had already been on the plane for an hour.

Fiona Brown was due to fly out for a much-anticipated family holiday to Ibiza on Wednesday afternoon at 5.30pm.

Fiona, who is from Belfast, said that passengers had initially been told the flight had been delayed until 7.30pm.

“It was meant to be at 5.30pm, then they brought us down to the gate. We were there for 20 minutes and then we were told the flight was cancelled until 7.30pm,” she said.

The PR and communications specialist was to travel to Ibiza for a week with her partner and child, along with two friends and their children.

“Then they called us at 6.45pm, brought us down and boarded us about 7pm. At 8.30pm, they said the flight had been cancelled. The next flight available isn’t until Saturday,” said Fiona.

Despite the children being “devastated”, Fiona said passengers had only been offered around £200 in compensation.

She and her partner have paid £2,000 for a hotel for the week.

Fiona said: “They said you’re entitled to something like £200 each for a hotel tonight. But we booked our hotel that had to be paid today. We’ll be out our hotel for the week, which was £2,000.”

She added that the worst part of the ordeal was to see how disappointed the children are.

“They were so excited for it. They’re devastated. They’re crying down the place here.”

Fiona said that she felt the airline was no help, and now the children are worried about whether or not they’re going to get on their long-awaited summer holiday.

“It’s just the disappointment for the kids, thinking are they going to get on holiday?

“We’re still waiting on our luggage. The kids literally started crying as soon as they said the flight was cancelled

“It’s just like, ‘Your flight’s cancelled, that’s it. See you later’.”

Belfast International Airport said that cancelled flights are the responsibility of the airline.

Easyjet has been contacted for comment.