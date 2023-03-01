NI farmers struggling to claim £600 energy support payments

The SDLP’s Patsy McGlone has said that a number of farmers in Northern Ireland are experiencing issues claiming their £600 energy support payment.

Earlier in the month, the British government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said that all homes in Northern Ireland should have received their one-off payments by mid-February.

Those who pay their bills by direct debit received the £600 directly in their bank accounts while other customers were sent vouchers – all of which have now been distributed.

Once received the vouchers have to be redeemed by the end of March.

But Mr McGlone, who is his party’s rural communities spokesperson, said that farmers who only have access to a business account for their banking have been unable to avail of the scheme.

He has raised the issue with BEIS after being contacted by constituents who have been affected.

The Mid Ulster politician said: “I have been contacted by a number of farmers in the area who are concerned that they could not access their long-awaited £600 energy support payment because they do not have an active personal bank account.

"The farming community had to wait longer than others to avail of this payment and this latest issue has left many worrying that they will not receive the payment at all.

“Like everyone else in the North, the farming community has suffered as a result of spiralling energy costs, with farmers having to pay increased costs to run their homes and operate their businesses. This is a difficult time for many people struggling as a result of the cost of living emergency and it’s important that people are not blocked from getting the support they need.

“I have made direct contact with the BEIS on behalf of those affected and have called for them to urgently change the scheme so that farmers who have a sole bank account for domestic and businesses purposes can receive the payment without being unfairly penalised. I have also spoken with energy suppliers and the Ulster Farmers Union who are aware of this issue and am hopeful of seeing a quick solution so that farmers receive the money they are entitled to.”

An online portal opened this week to help 28,000 households gain access the one-off £600 energy support payment.

Most households have already accessed the payment through their electricity supplier.

But an estimated 28,000 households without a direct relationship to a domestic electricity supplier have so far also missed out.

These include park home residents, people living in care homes and households who get their energy through a commercial contract.

They will now be able to apply for the payment via an online portal, for a telephone helpline for those without access to the internment.

The money includes a £400 payment as part of a UK-wide support scheme and an additional £200 in recognition of Northern Ireland’s dependence on home heating oil.

The Belfast Telegraph has contacted BEIS for further comment.

The online portal can be found here.