NI farmers urged to be on lookout for criminals amid surge in cold caller incidents

Farmers across Northern Ireland have been warned to be vigilant amid a surge in the number of cold callers targeting rural areas.

Police have advised residents to be on the lookout for criminals who tour the countryside to scope out opportunities to steal expensive farming equipment and vehicles.

PSNI rural crime lead Superintendent Johnston McDowell has urged farmers to ask unknown visitors to produce identification especially as the dark nights created an increased risk of falling prey to thieves.

“Those living in rural communities should not be complacent and I would encourage them to carry out a farm security stock check regularly to ensure their property and livestock are secure at all times,” he said.

“The expense of stolen goods will only be exemplified by the rising cost of living that is affecting so many at present, and it’s imperative that time and consideration is taken to heighten security, particularly as the nights are drawing in.”

Mr McDowell added that it is important for farmers to also ask unknown callers what exactly their visit entails.

"Visitors who are genuine, will not disagree with the ask, they will simply produce identification that verifies who they are and explain the purpose of their visit,” he added.

“If the visitor refuses to produce identification, please ask them to leave and contact police immediately.

"Should intimidation or threats be made, the police can record the incident and escalate an investigation further.”

Anyone with concerns should contact detective on 101.