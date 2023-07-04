NI fashion designer’s £750 frog clutch bag ‘surprisingly spacious’

Global fashion and lifestyle media brand Highsnobiety has given the design the thumbs up.

$1,000The Frog Clutch Bag is selling for just under $1,000

A frog-shaped clutch bag designed by Co Derry designer JW Anderson is “compact, but surprisingly spacious”, a leading fashion media brand has said.

The Magherafelt designer launched his Frog Clutch Bag this week, with the design featuring a 3D-printed frog, magnet opening on the mouth and carrying an embossed logo.

Retailing at a cool $950 (£747) on the designer’s website, the bag has drawn the attention of fashion media brand Highsnobiety, who penned a review of the item on their website.

"The little froggy number is everything you’d expect from a classic frog clutch: really green, quite compact, but surprisingly spacious,” they said.

"Open up the frog's generously-wide mouth and slip in your bits and bobs.

"The frog clutch's design is finished with an embossed JW Anderson logo on its low-hanging belly, which feels almost redundant because, well, who else is going to release a plastic frog as a clutch bag other than Jonathan Anderson?

"To be frank, if I had a spare $1,000 USD lying around, I'd do worse than getting on the bandwagon with one of these handy little critters.”

The design comes hot on the heels of Anderson’s 2022 pigeon-shaped clutch bag, which sold out on the designer’s website last year.

Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of And Just Like That... carrying a 3D-printed pigeon clutch bag by JW Anderson

The bag is part of an eclectic collection which Mr Anderson described as “glaring, sparkling, saturated and fun”.

It includes eye-catching items such as rubber band shirts and hula-hoop polos.

A son of Irish rugby legend Willie Anderson, JW was spotted taking a bow at the end of his Milan Fashion Show week last month while donning an Irish rugby jersey.

The 38-year-old has established himself as a celebrity favourite, with Heartstopper actor Kit Connor and Sex Education star Asa Butterfield taking up front row seats to see his latest show.

He made headlines earlier this year after designing Rihanna’s bright red jumpsuit to perform at the Super Bowl, in his capacity as creative director of Loewe.

Anderson created two bodysuits for global superstar Beyoncé to wear on her ongoing world tour.

The pieces are inspired by the escapist joy of Beyoncé’s seventh studio album Renaissance.