NI father-of-five Keith Ross who died in road collision a 'wonderful family man'

Tributes have been paid to a Co Down father-of-five who died last week following a road traffic collision in England.

Keith Ross, who was originally from the village of Ardglass, passed away last Wednesday after his car crashed into a motorway barrier before careering off the M275 carriageway.

The 40-year-old father-of-five was a marine engineer with the Royal Navy in Portsmouth.

Tributes to Mr Ross have been paid online across both the Lee-on-the-Solent community and the Ardglass area, where much of his extended family still live.

Posting on social media, Ardglass GAC sent their condolences to Mr Ross's family, writing: "The club are saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Keith Ross, brother of former Senior player Jordan.

"Our thoughts go out to Maurice, Cynthia and the entire Ross family."

There was also widespread support from the local community, with a significant number of those mourning in the comments paying tribute.

One comment read: "Such tragic news, deepest condolences to all the Ross family.

"Remembering you all in our thoughts and prayers."

Another wrote: "Heartbreaking. Thinking of all of Keith's family."

Rallying around Mr Ross's family, a JustGiving page was set up to help raise funds to support his wife and children.

The crowdfunding page, which has now raised more than £5,000, paid tribute to the family man as being an "amazing" husband and father.

They wrote: "I'm sure everyone has by now heard the devastating news that hit our community on Wednesday, July 15.

"CPO (Chief Petty Officer) Keith Ross was involved in a tragic fatal car accident in Portsmouth, he leaves behind his five young children and lovely wife Sarah.

"He was such a wonderful family man and we feel it right that we try and do what Keith did best and take care of Sarah and the kids.

"This will in no way help the grief of losing such an amazing soul, but we hope it will take away some of the burdens of life, leaving this beautiful family time to grieve and learning to live without their amazing husband, dad, sailor and soul mate."

A date for Mr Ross's funeral service has not yet been set.