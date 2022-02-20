NI figures send well wishes to Queen following positive Covid test

Northern Ireland figures have sent their best wishes to the Queen, following the news she has test positive for Covid-19.

Buckingham Palace said the monarch, who is 95, is experiencing "mild, cold-like symptoms" but expects to continue "light duties" over the coming week.

In a statement, the palace added: "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

The Queen had been in contact with Prince Charles, who tested positive for coronavirus last week. It is understood a number of people at Windsor Castle have also tested positive.

Former Education Minister Peter Weir posted: "Wishing HM The Queen a swift recovery from Covid-19."

The UUP's Stephen McCarthy said: "Best wishes and a speedy recovery to Her Majesty." Belfast DUP Councillor Dale Pankhurst tweeted: "Wishing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II a speedy recovery from Covid-19. Get well soon, Ma’am. God Save The Queen."

Ulster Unionist Councillor Andrew Wilson said: "Best wishes to Her Majesty for a quick recovery, following her positive Coronavirus test result."

The Queen's positive test comes just weeks after she reached her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the monarch attended her first official engagement - virtual meeting with two new ambassadors to the UK - since coming into contact with Prince Charles. Days after the Prince of Wales tested positive for Covid, his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, also tested positive.