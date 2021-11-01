NI fire crews respond to 44 incidents on Halloween night

Fireworks light up the River Foyle as Derry City and Strabane District Council’s weekend of Halloween celebrations come to a conclusion. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.21

Halloween callouts for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service decreased by around a quarter this year, with crews responding to 44 incidents on Sunday.

Shortly after 1am on Monday, a spokesperson for NIFRS said the overall situation was “relatively steady”.

From 6pm on Sunday to 1am on Monday, NIFRS Regional Control received 68 emergency calls with crews responding to 44 operational incidents.

This amounts to a 26% decrease for the same period last year, with 14 of the incidents being bonfires.

Fire crews were also called out to activity due to Halloween celebrations on Saturday night as well, receiving 60 emergency calls and responding to 51 operational incidents.

In 2018, NIFRS were called out to 81 incidents on Halloween night between 6pm-1am, with 2019 and 2020 seeing 51 and 61 callouts respectively.