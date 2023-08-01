NI fireman ditches his retirement party to rescue 28 calves trapped in slurry tank

John Holmes and his Fire Service colleagues at the Co Armagh incident. Photo: Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service Twitter

A fireman ditched his own retirement party to rescue 28 calves trapped in a slurry tank in Cullyhanna.

John Holmes had been planning to celebrate his retirement from Newcastle Fire Station after 42 years of service until the call came in on Monday.

While he was not expected to attend the incident with his colleagues, Mr Holmes insisted – and played a hands on role in the rescue of each of the calves.

“Newcastle were tasked to the incident along with Officers who were due to attend John’s retirement, and so disrupted the farewell event,” the NIFRS said in a tweet.

The Fire Service lauded the fireman’s commitment to his role and the community by attending the callout.

“John was not expected to attend the call - but testament to his 42 years of dedicated service to NIFRS & the community- he insisted on attending.

“John took charge of the Animal Rescue Team, playing a central hands-on role in the safe and successful rescue of every one of the 28 calves.”

Mr Holmes’ retirement party has now been rescheduled, so the fireman can still celebrate his well-earned retirement as planned.