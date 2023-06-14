NI fires: Major incident declared after Belfast blazes causes ‘thousands of pounds’ of damage

A major incident has been declared as over 130 firefighters battle separate gorse fires across Northern Ireland.

Plumes of smoke were seen across Belfast as firefighters battled a blaze at a field in west Belfast.

Two fire appliances were at the scene as the flames erupted on the Barnfield Road near the Lagmore area. A local farmer told the Belfast Telegraph that the field had been cut for silage today but that the fire had done “thousands of pounds worth of damage”.

"We are just lucky it didn't spread to the trees and nearby gardens,” he said.

Northern Ireland Fire and Service (NIFRS) crews are also at the scene of blazes in Clogher, Co Tyrone and Glenariff, Co Antrim.

A number of smaller gorse fires are also burning in other parts of NI.

Over 80 firefighters and 10 Fire Appliances are at the scene on Ballyemon Road in Glenariff – a high volume pump has been dispatched along with specialist wildfire officers.

Damage to the field following a blaze on Barnfield Road close to the Lagmore area of west Belfast. (Photo Kevin Scott)

Meanwhile, 50 firefighters are in attendance at a gorse fire on Corleaghan Road in Clogher.

Four appliances, a water tanker, a high volume pump and a Command Support Unit have been dispatched to the scene.

Assistant chief fire and rescue officer Aidan Jennings said: “Our firefighters are working in challenging and exhausting conditions this evening in bringing two sizable gorse fires under control in Glenariff and Clogher.

"We have dedicated substantial resources to these incidents from right across Northern Ireland.

"This coupled with other ongoing incidents has resulted in a major Incident being declared this evening.

"I expect these incidents to continue across the evening and into tomorrow.”

Mr Jennings has sought to reassure the public that contingency plans are in place.

"We will continue to respond should you need us in an emergency,” he said.

"However, I am appealing for the public to support us during this critical time.

"Please avoid the areas where incidents are ongoing. Please act safely, be responsible and be vigilant when it comes to enjoying the countryside and good weather this evening and over the coming days.

"Please pay heed to our safety advice as conditions are ripe for more gorse fires to take hold. These types of incidents are extremely resource intensive and challenging for our firefighters and we need your support.”

NIFRS is reminding everyone of the following safety advice: