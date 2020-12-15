NI First Minister Arlene Foster leads tributes to Gladys Anderson after death at 108

Lurgan woman born a year before the Great War was veteran of DUP

First Minister Arlene Foster has paid tribute to one of our oldest residents after she passed away yesterday.

From Lurgan, Gladys Anderson, who was 108, died peacefully at Lisadian House in Hillsborough.

A death notice said she was the beloved aunt of David Wilson and will be remembered by his wife Lila, the wider family circle and her many friends.

Mrs Anderson was wife of the late Tommy, and an honorary member of the DUP.

Mrs Foster said the party will miss "our valued member" and expressed her sympathies to Mrs Anderson's family and friends.

"Gladys set a fantastic example to us all throughout her life, and it can truly be described as a life well-lived," she added.

Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart said Mrs Anderson was very popular.

During her time as mayor of the old Craigavon Borough Council, she hosted a 100th birthday party for Mrs Anderson.

"Gladys was someone who was known and loved throughout Lurgan, particularly as a proud Mourneview resident, and her loss will be most keenly felt by those who knew her best," the MP said.

"As a woman of very strong faith she did not fear her own passing, but those left behind will have some wonderful memories."

Born in Moira on May 24, 1913, Mrs Anderson had two brothers John and James, and two sisters Sarah and Margaret, all of whom pre-deceased her.

She moved to Lurgan when she was 15.

The MP added: "She was a super, super wee lady and up until very recently she was still very much alert and was able to remember so much of her life.

"She still had her wits about her and still had her very witty personality.

"I remember going up to see her and she was up cleaning her windows when she was 102. Up until 103, she was still going to church.

"Gladys lived through some momentous times, and as we look ahead to the centenary of Northern Ireland, it is remarkable to have known someone whose life spanned the creation of Northern Ireland, and prior to that, through the First World War.

"We can all learn from the quiet experience of our most precious members of the community such as Gladys."

When she celebrated her centenary in 2013, Mrs Anderson told the Lurgan Mail that she moved to Scotland after she met her husband-to-be Thomas, who lived there.

"We got married in Scotland. I turned 25 in May and got married in November," she said at the time.

"I was in Scotland during the Second World War, making wheels for aeroplanes. I was there for six years until the war ended.

"We used to come over here (Lurgan) every year to visit."

She said that she had worked in the Water Board until she was 65.

And while she didn't know any secret to longevity, added: "I've just worked hard all my life."

Mrs Anderson's funeral will take place tomorrow at 11am in Lurgan Free Presbyterian Church in accordance with the current Covid-19 regulations, and will be followed by interment at Lurgan Cemetery.

Donations in lieu, if desired, can be made to the Free Presbyterian Church Missionary Council via Malcomsons Funeral Service in Lurgan.