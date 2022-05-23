NI flight cancellation passengers could receive compensation – Consumer Council

Holidaymakers left stranded at the airport due to cancelled flights could be entitled to compensation, according to the Consumer Council.

The statutory body, which offers independent advice, has reminded passengers of the rights and said some could be entitled to up to £500.

It comes after hundreds of people were notified of their flight cancellations at Belfast International Airport over the weekend, with flights to Greece by TUI cancelled as well as to Portugal by Easyjet and flights to Gatwick and Bristol.

In a statement, Easyjet confirmed its flight to Faro was cancelled due to earlier delays which it said resulted in the "crew reaching their maximum working hours". The same reason was given for the flight to Bristol.

Richard Williams, Head of Transport at the Consumer Council, advised: “Passengers who have been affected by cancelled flights should be offered a full refund within seven days, or re-routing via alternative transportation at the earliest opportunity by the airline.

“Our advice to passengers is to seek the travel option that best suits them when they are arranging alternative travel with their airline.

“Passengers should be aware that they may also be entitled to compensation due to their flight being cancelled.”

Those flying less than 1,500km and were delayed by more than three hours before reaching your destination airport could be awarded up to £220.

For 1,500km to 3,500km, passengers could get £350 and for more than 3,500km customers could receive £520 of compensation.

To claim compensation, passengers can complete an online form on easyJet or TUI’s website.

If passengers remain dissatisfied with the airline’s response, they can get in touch with the Consumer Council by calling 0800 121 6022 or by emailing contact@consumercouncil.org.uk.

If the airline can prove the delay was caused by “extraordinary circumstances” consumers will not receive compensation, the Consumer Council advised.