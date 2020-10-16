NI food supplier highlights ‘forgotten sector’ while raising money for child’s op

Harry Crawford urged donations for the daughter of an employee with scoliosis who hopes to travel to Turkey for a much-needed operation.

A fresh food supplier has highlighted a “forgotten sector” while raising money for the daughter of an employee.

As Northern Ireland faces four weeks of tough restrictions designed to stem the recent dramatic spread of coronavirus, Harry Crawford, managing director of Get Fresh NI, said growers and producers have been forgotten.

He said they were not given funding to help survive lockdown.

Some 95% of their trade comes from the hospitality sector which is set to dry up again over the next four weeks.

Harry Crawford, managing director of Get Fresh NI, outside the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast city centre (Brian Lawless/PA)

“There are growers, producers, distributors that really put their whole livelihood into this business. Unfortunately we were not included in the round of eligible businesses last time, which resulted in March in very substantial losses with stock. By its very nature, it’s fresh, and had to be destroyed.

“We’re determined this time round that we just can’t let that happen. So we’re here today to highlight the fact. We’re asking the public for donations. It’s all going to a very worthwhile cause and really just to raise the profile for all the growers and producers out there that are forgotten.

We can all suck up the loss for so long, but it comes a time when it's simply not viable. Harry Crawford

Mr Crawford said the next four weeks of closures is looking bleak for the sector.

“Without support this time round it is very bleak, I think the Government and Executive need to realise, they’ve got people like ourselves, food growers and producers, very passionate people,” he said.

“We need to be ready for when things do turn the corner and things do get better. We can all suck up the loss for so long, but it comes a time when it’s simply not viable.”

He set up a pitch outside the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast on Friday selling off fresh produce that would otherwise go to waste.

The proceeds will go to a fund for an operation needed by the 13-year-old daughter of an employee.

Olivia McMahon, 13, outside the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast city centre (Brian Lawless/PA)

“We’ve a very valued member of staff Colin McMahon whose daughter Olivia, who is here today, 13 years of age has scoliosis, curvature of the spine. If it’s not seen to in the near future it has very long lasting consequences,” he said, adding that many people buying produce had rounded up prices to give a little more.

“We’re trying to raise £45,000 to take her to Turkey to have the operation. We’ll make a donation to the fund and support a member of staff in these difficult times.”

Olivia’s mum Aundrea said she has been on a waiting list for an operation and has been told she will be waiting at least a year more.

“She has got so bad in the last two months, it’s gone 20 degrees, and she’s going to get worse while waiting for the operation,” she said.

“So we decided we’d fundraise and pay for it privately. We’ve had a consultation done online and we’ve got X-rays done here privately and sent. They have said she needs it done urgently in their opinion.”