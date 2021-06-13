NI footballer Simone Magill reveals wedding joy as she shares first picture of happy north coast nuptials

There’s perhaps not many moments which could outdo Northern Ireland footballer Simone Magill’s triumph when she and her team mates qualified for Women’s Euro 2022 – but her wedding may have just topped it.

The Everton player revealed her joy in a tweet on Sunday revealing she had got hitched on the beautiful north coast.

Along with a picture of the happy couple, Simone tweeted, along with a green heart and shamrock emjois, the caption: “A perfect day on the best coast line in the world with our nearest and dearest.”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph last year, Simone (26) revealed she got engaged in 2019 and was planning her wedding for this June.

Simone and her now husband, teaching assistant Mark Rigby (31) met at Edge Hill University when the footballer was in her first year.

"Mark's an elite badminton coach," she recalled. "I had some friends who played badminton and our paths crossed there. It wasn't until I was in my final year and Mark was back to do his PGCE teaching qualification that we got together."

Mark, who is originally from the Merseyside seaside town of Southport where the couple now live along with their adorable pug Paddy, proposed during a romantic break.

"It was lovely," says Simone (25). "We went to Paris for the weekend and we were just sitting down at a little spot by the Eiffel Tower when he asked me.

"He had everything planned, and to this day I have no idea how he pulled it off. He was clever in that he got me to go and ask someone to take a photo of us, and just as the guy was about to take the picture, he asked me, so we have a photo of that exact moment. It was so lovely."

In April Northern Ireland’s players were left pinching themselves after they secured their first trip to a major finals with a 2-0 Women’s Euro 2022 qualifying play-off victory over Ukraine.

Goals from captain Marissa Callaghan and substitute Nadene Caldwell finished off the job as Northern Ireland secured a 4-1 aggregate victory and a place in the nation’s sporting history books against the odds.

It marks the first time since they have reached a first major finals 17 years after the team was reformed in 2004.

Speaking at the time, she said: “This was always the dream, ever since I was a little kid. Not only did I want to play for Northern Ireland, I wanted to be part of the first group to go to a major tournament and here we are.

“What a feeling, what a moment for women’s football in Northern Ireland, what a moment for every young girl sitting at home watching this game and seeing this journey we’ve been on. What a moment. It’s fantastic.”