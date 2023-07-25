NI footballer turns to DJ decks as she bids to raise profile of female performers

Éadaoin Ní Chiarráin played for Cliftonville and NI U19s but can now be found spinning the decks at Belfast nightclub Libertine

A former Northern Ireland footballer has swapped soccer boots for decks in a venture to raise the profile of female DJs in the region.

South Belfast native Éadaoin Ní Chiarráin — who now goes by stage name Eadzo — only ventured into the local music world around a year ago, but is already the resident DJ at Belfast nightclub Libertine.

She has also played a host of large gigs and influencer events, and has been helped by Micky Modelle, one of the most successful disc jockeys to come from the city.

The 26-year-old formerly played for Cliftonville Ladies in the Women’s Premiership.

Eadaoin Ní Chiarrain playing for Northern Ireland

She also played for the Northern Irish team at under-19 level, and is part of the international futsal [indoor soccer] team.

But now the sports star has turned her focus from soccer to sounds.

“I’ve always been into music, I would always go to raves and say I would love to know how DJs do what they do,” said Eadzo.

“My whole family would be big into Trance, like me, and my sister and her husband are in Ibiza about three or four times a year.

“Women’s sport — especially from the professional side — has become so much bigger now in Northern Ireland and it takes a lot of commitment, and I just don’t have the time to do that, so it would be unfair for me to sign new football contracts and not adhere to them.

“Northern Ireland is so small, it never really got recognition before (in both sport and music), but now it’s getting what it deserves.”

After attending the Hideout Festival in Croatia last year — one of the world’s biggest trance music events — Eadzo said she began noticing a lack of female representation on the scene.

“I came home and realised it even more in Belfast,” she continued.

“You go into every club in town and it’s all males. I didn’t know many local female DJs apart from Mandy Reid [from Lisburn] and Kerryanne Denny. I think there’s a bit of a market here and it’s refreshing to see more females in this role.”

Eadzo is encouraging other women to also pursue their passions for music or any art form they enjoy as a hobby first and foremost, but emphasised that it is a commitment not to be taken lightly.

“I invested the deposit I had saved for my house on all my equipment and training,” she explained.

“You couldn’t buy a mortgage in this climate anyway, and the money was sitting there, burning a hole in my pocket. So, I just thought I’m going to invest this and if it doesn’t work out, at least I’ll have equipment to last me nearly a lifetime.

“I didn’t want to make a career out of it at the start, I just wanted to know how to do it, but I fell into it properly then and a lot of people were saying I’m good at it.

“It doesn’t feel like work. I’m always excited to do a gig or an event. Whenever you leave, you’re on such a high as well.”

After playing her first set at a Christmas party last year — in which she said she ‘felt sick to the stomach’ at the start — Micky Modelle appeared and offered her a gig in the Broken Shaker bar for a ‘Disco Revival’ night.

She added: “All the old-school DJs that started in Northern Ireland were there, so it was like a big reunion.

“Micky Modelle was the first resident DJ in Northern Ireland and to be as flat out as he is with his schedule; that would be the dream. He’s been such an influence to me and has helped me so much already.”

Her most recent performance was at the Woodvale Festival in north Belfast, where she had a tight turnaround, having attended her graduation right before she was due to go onstage.

“I was graduating from Ulster University at 3.30pm and had my Clubland set at 5.15pm. I made it there at 5.11pm. I just took my gown and blazer off.” she revealed.

Éadzo and Micky Modelle

With a degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice in tow, Eadzo joked that she is ‘a jack of all trades and master of none’, but is serious when it comes to mastering her new craft.

She added: “All my free time is spent researching music, different softwares and genres. I’ve just now started to dive into the production aspect of things, and I haven’t released any of my own songs yet, but I’d love to.

“Everyone keeps saying I need to slow down because I’m trying to jump from step two to step eight, but now I’m thinking, ‘what can’t I do, and how can I do it?

“I would love to travel and play in Ibiza and State of Trance [a Dutch annual music festival].

“The ultimate dream would be to release my own song and see people have the same positive reaction to my music, that I see them having to other tunes in the club.”