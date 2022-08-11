NI footballer Warren Feeney hits out at funding delay to East Belfast FC after questions over Pitt Park accused Stephen Matthews’ involvement with club

The gathering in Pitt Park in February last year

Former Northern Ireland international Warren Feeney has claimed taking money away from East Belfast FC will “harm the football club” after the council delayed continuing a £20,000 funding arrangement.

Earlier this week on Belfast City Council’s People and Communities Committee, councillors agreed to hold up a report providing funding to a number of sporting clubs.

The reason for the delay emerged after SDLP councillor Seamas de Faoite asked for the report to be deferred and expressed concerns “in relation to serious allegations made in the print media and criminal charges facing individuals who may still be on the board of East Belfast Football Club”.

Mr De Faoite was referring to Stephen Matthews (56), a former coach at East Belfast FC who stepped down from the club in May.

In a statement East Belfast FC said they were “disgusted by the latest attack on our community” and branded the action by the SDLP politician a “stunt”.

“Mr Stephen Matthews is a law-abiding citizen, who has not been convicted of any criminal offence,” they added.

“We are proud to have him on our committee, and we will not allow nationalist Cllrs to use our young children as a political weapon, by trying to deprive our community of funding unless we exclude those they do not like.”

The former Northern Ireland striker Warren Feeney – whose father Warren Senior played for the club - also lent his support.

“I would like to put on record that East Belfast FC is a football club for all levels of football from youth to senior men,” he said.

“We pride ourselves on the community and funding to support and make this club better for the children of East Belfast.

“Being an East Belfast boy myself and very proud of my roots and this great football club where my son George stepped onto the football ladder.

“Taking funding away will harm this football club from getting to where the people of East Belfast deserve.”

During the council meeting, an official said there had been an investigation into the club and said "we are satisfied that there are no issues”.

The SDLP politician asked for information to be provided in writing to councillors.

Mr Matthews is one of two men being prosecuted over an alleged loyalist show of strength in east Belfast.

The case against David Matthews, 36, was thrown out on Thursday because of insufficient evidence connecting him to the gathering.

He is now seeking to sue the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) for damages.

The 56-year-old faces charges linked to a gathering of nearly 40 masked men at Pitt Park in February last year.

Last month all three men appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on charges of unlawful assembly, affray and intimidation in connection with the high-profile incident.

Disputed claims were made that up to 11 people living in the area fled their homes and sheltered for days in a nearby community centre.

The defendants deny being involved and are not accused of any paramilitary offences. They have also launched a legal bid to have the case thrown out.