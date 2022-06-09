NI fostering agency appeals for carers as 147 children wait for placement

There are 147 children waiting for a foster home in Northern Ireland as an agency appeals for carers to consider taking in a vulnerable child.

The number of children in care has risen. Foster Care Associates (FCA), the largest independent fostering agency in Northern Ireland, is calling on those who are thinking about a career change to consider fostering so that vulnerable children and young people have a secure and stable home.

Statistics collated by the Department of Health reveal that some 32,070 children were referred to social services during 2020/21, with the largest proportion of this (39%) referred by the police.

The most recent Children’s Social Care Statistics for Northern Ireland 2020/21 revealed that 23,095 children in Northern Ireland were known to social services as a child in need.

As of the same date, 2,298 children were listed on the Child Protection Register, with the main reasons listed as neglect and physical abuse.

Ciara Doyle, FCA Northern Ireland Registered Manager, commented: “Foster carers make a huge difference to the lives of the children and young people we support.

"There are currently 147 active referrals at FCA Northern Ireland who need a foster home. Now more than ever we need more foster carers coming forward to help these young people in need.

“Our fostering families come from a wide range of backgrounds, but what they all have in common is their desire to provide a secure and welcoming home for some of the country’s most vulnerable children.

“We’d like to hear from people from all walks of life - whether they’re single, married, divorced, in a civil partnership, with children or without. What’s most important is that they are caring, patient, understanding and can offer them a positive and loving environment.”

One single foster parent, Marlene Hughes, based in County Antrim, began fostering with FCA fourteen years ago after an advert on television piqued her interest.

Marlene explained that after an initial struggle with childbirth, she had made the decision that she was not prepared to have another child.

She said: “When my daughter was six, we decided we had enough room and enough love to give to foster.

"There were lots of adverts on TV at the time around fostering, and that gave me the final push towards doing this”.

She continued: “I am currently looking after a child with ADHD. This young person has been with me for eight years now and he is such a great help! He loves to help with the housework, he does the recycling, he loves the gym and lots of other activities, and by using his strengths and skills, we turned this around to fit in with his life, rather than forcing anything. We’re an active family and he loves that, he is brilliant!”

“It’s not all about making them happy and giving them nice things, it’s about being a comforting presence and being kind. Sometimes they just need to know you are there”.

Fostering has made a positive impact on Marlene and her family’s life, she said: “I go to bed every night and yes, I am usually tired, but there I reflect upon the day and the fact that that child has benefitted massively by my family and the care we provide.

“You know you have done all that you can do to make life a little easier and brighter for them.”

“The difference you can make to a child’s life is incredible. I once had a sibling group who rarely attended school, and there was an eight-year-old who could not read or write or spell his own name.

"Within six months of support from myself and the school, the boy could read and write and was getting ten out of ten in his spellings.”

Marlene reminisced: “For all the tough days, just one positive change in the foster child makes it all worth it in the end”.

For anyone considering fostering, Marlene has the following advice: “All it takes is love, understanding, patience, and to know you are giving children a chance in life.

"You are helping young people to find their voice. There will be highs and lows, sometimes it feels like you are in a fairground, but there are other times where you feel like you are on a cloud!”.

The number of children and young people in care in Northern Ireland also reached the highest recorded number since the introduction of the Children (Northern Ireland) Order 1995 with 3,530 listed as being in care.

FCA fostering agency has been operating in Northern Ireland for 19 years. They also have offices around the United Kingdom which have been operating for more than 25 years.

They are one of the largest and most experienced independent agencies in Northern Ireland.

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent with FCA Northern Ireland, visit their website, https://www.thefca.co.uk/regions/northern-ireland/ or telephone 02890769310 to speak to Danielle Chapman, Referrals Manager.