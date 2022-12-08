NI fuel prices: Mixed picture as heating oil goes up this week but prices fall on average

The average prices for home heating oil has been released

It is a mixed picture for consumers across Northern Ireland this week with the latest Consumer Council data showing a rise in energy prices but a fall in fuel.

According to the organisation’s weekly price checker, the average home heating oil prices rose compared to this time last week.

The data shows the average price of 500L of home heating oil across Northern Ireland is now £433.81, a rise of around £15 compared to seven days ago.

For consumers purchasing 300L of heating oil, the average cost is £271.28, with 900L of home heating oil costing around £766.16 on average.

Last week, the average price of 500 litres of home heating oil in Northern Ireland fell to its lowest level since August.

It is better news for Northern Ireland motorists heading to the pump, with the Consumer Council’s price checker showing the average price of both petrol and diesel has fallen this week compared to last.

According to the data, the average price of diesel across Northern Ireland is 172.5p per litre, a fall of around 5p per litre on average compared to seven days ago.

Elsewhere, the figures show the average price of a litre of petrol is now 152.4p, a fall of around 4p per litre on average compared to last week.

The highest average price for diesel was found at a forecourt in Downpatrick with prices at 181.9p on average.

Meanwhile, the lowest price for diesel was found at a station in Armagh, with the price of 163.9p on average.

The highest average price of petrol was found at a forecourt in Limavady, with the cost being 160.9p, with the lowest average price at a station in Omagh with prices at 139.9p.