NI fuel prices: Petrol and diesel fall to lowest level in months in early Christmas present for drivers

Fuel prices at the Solo Garage at Clifton St on December, 13 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Fuel prices at the Go garage on the Falls Road in west Belfast on December, 13 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The price of filling up at the petrol pumps in Northern Ireland could be set to drop by an average of as much as 15p a litre on Thursday when compared to the most recent figures.

The cheapest fuel right now represents a drop in price of up to 25% on the highs of earlier this year.

Each Thursday, the Consumer Council’s price checker is updated showing the average price of both petrol and diesel here, compared to the seven days previous.

And in recent weeks, the prices have been steadily dropping.

On December 1, the average price of a litre of diesel across Northern Ireland was 177.1p, down from 180.4p the previous week.

But just seven days later, the average price dropped to 172.5p. That’s a decrease of around 8p per litre of diesel in the space of a fortnight.

Likewise, at the beginning of December, the average price at the pump for a litre of petrol was 156.2p — down from 158.8p the previous week.

But last Thursday, December 8, this price was 152.4p — a decrease of around 6.5p in space of a fortnight.

While the Consumer Council’s price checker won’t be updated until Thursday, the Belfast Telegraph has carried out a straw poll of filling stations to see if there’s any indication of how much we’ll be forking out at the pumps later in the week.

At one garage on the Falls Road in west Belfast, people were paying as little as 159.9p per litre for diesel and 139.9p per litre for petrol. At another on Clifton Street in the city centre, these prices were 159.9p and 149.9p respectively.

Meanwhile, over in Banbridge, some drivers have reported paying 163.9p for diesel and 143.9p for petrol.

In Ballybogey, Co Antrim, one station’s prices were 139.9p for petrol and 161.9p for diesel.

Further west in Londonderry, one driver spotted prices of 164.9p for diesel and 141.9p for petrol.

Back in Antrim town, a litre of diesel in one filling station had only dropped slightly to 173.9p per litre, while petrol was 153.9p.

So, on average, if the trend downwards continues, motorists could be looking at decreases of between 10-15p per litre of diesel or petrol by Thursday compared to last week.

Kevin McPartlan, of Fuels for Ireland, which represents fuel suppliers, said a number of factors were combining to ease pump prices.

Fears of a global economic slowdown mean the price of a barrel of crude oil has fallen heavily.

It is down from a high of around $130 in March to below $80 now. And the dollar has weakened against the euro. A strong dollar makes fuels more expensive as oil is priced in US currency.

Mr McPartlan said shipping costs have also fallen, while Opec+ has threatened to reduce supplies but has not done so.

But he said market commentators have warned that diesel prices at the pumps could be affected negatively by further sanctions being imposed by Western powers that are due to take effect in February.

The news comes after a competition watchdog found that this year has been the “most volatile” for fuel prices since reliable records began.

From January to July, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a report published last week, prices rose by around 50p a litre — the largest increase recorded within a year — before falling by 31p for petrol and 14p for diesel.

According to the CMA, the volatile fuel prices are largely down to western Europe’s reliance on imports of diesel from Russia.​

Meanwhile, as the average price of fuel at the pumps has been dropping, average home heating oil prices rose here last week by around £15 compared to seven days previous.