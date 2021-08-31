NI garden centre owner warns customers can expect up to 25% price increase on Christmas trees this year

The owner of one of Northern Ireland’s biggest garden centres has warned the prices of Christmas trees and other seasonal furniture is set to rise by as much as 25%.

Robin Mercer, managing director of Hillmount Garden Centre, said the price rises are due to hit customers in the pocket from October 1 as a result of a number of factors including the pandemic, the subsequent impact in China and the rising costs of building materials.

Mr Mercer said suppliers providing Hillmount with products have raised their prices and while the company has tried to prevent passing the cost on to consumers, customers will begin to see an impact heading into the autumn.

“Manufacturing delays are a major problem but we have had to take the added issue of shipping costs on the chin as well,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“These costs have also risen astronomically with containers coming from China which would usually have cost $2,000, now being priced as high as $22,000.

“Everybody is in the same boat, but unfortunately with our game and the garden furniture business, it is all big bulky items.

“You don’t get many of those on a container. For us we are talking a big percentage increase on the price of garden furniture.

“We are due in our Christmas trees soon. While we haven’t got an exact price, from October 1 the price of that garden furniture is going to go up about 15, 20 or even 25%, which is a big chunk.

“We have also got a 9% surcharge on all other Christmas stock coming in.

“We are going to have to pass that price rise on to customers. The firms that supply us and manufacturers have all tried to keep their margins as little as possible and we are doing the same, but we still think it is going to go up.

“We are also looking at a 5-7% increase on BBQs as we go into next year.”

The fourth-generation family run business has been operating in Northern Ireland for 80 years, with stores in Belfast and Co Down.

Earlier this month the company opened its first retail outlet in Britain as part of a £500,000 investment. Mr Mercer said the new Cheshire store will allow easier transportation between Great Britain and Northern Ireland following the introduction of the post-Brexit protocol arrangements.

“It has probably been one of the hardest years. Covid was one thing, we managed that. To throw Brexit into the equation, that really sunk us,” he added.

“As far as plants, it has been the worst year I’ve known for getting plants. We recently brought in one lorry load of roses. It cost £2,000 just to get it from England to Belfast.

“Plants come on these roller trolleys, so they have to go back to the supplier. It was £500 to get those back. It meant roses which normally cost £8.99 had to be sold for £9.99 because of the cost.

“We have held our prices for 2021 and absorbed the additional costs in relation to transportation, Brexit certification and manufacturing but from October 1 we will not able to sustain this.

“We will have to consider our pricing for 2022, as the current additional costs can be 1p for small items but for large items like garden furniture it is just mind blowing.”