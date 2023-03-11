NI gets a snow day as kids and pups have a ball

While there was delight at schools being closed, weather caused havoc on roads and ice warnings remain

Children enjoy playing in the snow in Barbour Park, Lisburn. Picture: Presseye

Rojda Otles (7) and her cousin Theo Woods (2) enjoy some sledging at Stormont. Picture: Presseye

Irish wolfhound Fionn enjoys the covering of snow on the north coast. Picture: Charles McQuillan

Children play in the snow in Castle Gardens, Lisburn. Picture: Presseye

Parts of Northern Ireland were hit by heavy snowfall yesterday as the Met Office issued a warning for ice.

Families took the opportunity to enjoy the day, with well over 100 schools across the province being closed.

Ballymena woke to six inches of snow, while the north west escaped with just a light dusting.

Many experienced traffic disruption as roads were closed throughout counties Armagh, Down and Antrim, with forecasters describing travel conditions as “atrocious”.

Police said there was a collision in Ballygawley and advised motorists to slow down.

Industrial action over pay among Department for Infrastructure workers meant road gritting services were reduced.

However, 107 routes making up 4,350 miles of the road network were gritted to “mitigate as far as reasonably possible” the effects of the adverse weather.

“The department also has arrangements in place with external contractors to assist in efforts with the clearance of snow from critical roads,” a spokesperson explained.

“Road users are reminded to exercise extra caution when travelling, particularly on untreated roads.

“Even though roads have been well gritted in the last 24-hour period, we cannot guarantee snow and ice free routes.”

Cars got stuck in snow on the Kilkeel Road at Spelga Dam in Annalong and bin collections in the Newry, Mourne and Down Council area were suspended.

Translink services were also affected including the Glider and Metro in Belfast.

Meanwhile, NIE Networks said severe weather caused significant damage, with lines and poles brought down in Dromara.

Cars abandoned on the Hillsborough Road, Dromara. Picture: Presseye — © @Press Eye/Darren Kidd

The Met Office has said that conditions would be “treacherous” for another 24 hours.

Weather warnings have been in place a number of days this week.

The current warning for ice will remain until 10am this morning.

There may be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The Met Office advised the public to expect some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

On yesterday’s conditions, it said: “Icy stretches should become confined to higher ground, before temperatures fall below freezing widely this evening.

“This will lead to untreated surfaces left wet by snow melt becoming icy at all levels, with some disruption to travel likely.”

This morning is expected to be dry with icy patches. Rain and sleet, with some hill snow, will extend north east across all parts in the afternoon.

The Met Office said it will remain wet and cold into this evening with a maximum temperature of 5C.

Forecasters say tomorrow will bring a few showers but into the night there will be widespread rain, occasionally heavy, before it clears away during Monday.

Cold and wintry showers are anticipated on Tuesday.