NI gets ready to feel the heat in summer sizzler

Mercury could tip 30C... but safety warning issued after Ballycastle boating incident

Temperatures in Northern Ireland are expected to soar on Monday to near record levels that were reached last July.

But we’re not under an extreme heat warning issued by the Met Office, which is predicting never-before-seen temperatures of 40C in parts of England.

Temperatures peaked at 27C in parts of Northern Ireland on Sunday, with the highest recorded in Co Tyrone.

Last July, Castlederg hit a record-breaking high of 31.3C.

According to the Met Office, the temperature may reach as high as 28C today, although others have predicted the mercury to tip 30C.

It stayed dry overnight and any areas of low cloud will burn off by mid-morning, followed by long spells of sunshine through the day.

Much of Tuesday will be bright and warm, even hot in the east, then cloudier later with some showers.

It will be cooler with sunny intervals and the odd shower will follow on Wednesday and Thursday.

People packed the beaches yesterday, while there were reports of sun-seekers taking today and tomorrow off work to enjoy the short heatwave.

However, a serious incident off the Co Antrim coast prompted warnings that people should have the right equipment if they’re heading out boating.

Five adults and four children had to be rescued after a vessel hit a submerged object and started taking on water near Fair Head, Ballycastle, on Sunday.

Katarzyna Czpak and family enjoying the weather at Crawfordsburn Country Park

Crews from Red Bay RNLI responded to the incident after being alerted by Belfast Coastguard at around 12.50pm.

Paddy McLaughlin, of Red Bay RNLI Coxswain, said: “With the good weather set to continue, we would advise everyone who is planning a trip on the water to take a means of communication should they need to raise the alarm and to wear a personal flotation device.”

People were trying to stay cool any way they could, including flocking to ice cream shops.

Staff at one store in Belfast hardly had time to talk as a steady stream of customers bought up cones and tubs.

At Fusco’s on the Woodstock Road, Kim Stevenson had been on her feet since 10.30am.

She said she was clocking off at 5.30pm.

“I am finished in four-and-a -half minutes because I am absolutely knackered,” said Kim, well known locally as she has worked at the shop for 22 years.

She said it was quiet early in the morning, but it quickly picked up and then there was little let-up.

Sundays in the summer are always busy but when it is warm the pace picks up, Kim added.

“If you don’t want an ice cream on a day like today, sure when would you want one?” she said. “When the weather is better, you are always busier.”

While temperatures here are likely to reach 28C today, it is going to be a lot hotter in other parts of the UK.

The Met Office issued its first ever ‘red’ warning, forecasting temperatures of 40C for Monday and Tuesday.

Molly Flowers, Emily Crutchley and Olivia Jones enjoying the weather at Botanic Gardens

The first red extreme national severe weather warning for heat will cover Monday and Tuesday for parts of central, northern, eastern and south-eastern England.

An amber extreme warning in place for much of England and Wales for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday has been extended to cover Cornwall, west Wales and parts of southern Scotland.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking temperatures are likely across the red warning area on Monday and focused a little more east and north on Tuesday.

“Currently there is a 50% chance we could see temperatures top 40C and 80% we will see a new maximum temperature reached.”

This is the first time the Met Office has forecast 40C in the UK. The current record high in the UK is 38.7C, which was reached at Cambridge Botanic Garden on July 25, 2019.