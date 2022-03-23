NI gorse fires causing ‘severe’ environmental damage

The public have been warned of the “severe” environmental damage of wildfires across Northern Ireland this week.

Giving an update on Wednesday afternoon, the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service spoke of the strain caused by multiple wildfires this week in the Mournes and in the Cavehill and Black Mountain areas of Belfast.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “Throughout today Firefighters have responded to a number of wildfires, including two significant ones in the Mourne Mountains. At the height of both of these incidents 6 Appliances and over 30 personnel were in attendance at each incident.

“Our Firefighters have not only worked really hard when responding to these incidents but have also continued to provide cover and respond to incidents across the wider Mournes area.”

They added that the incidents put an additional strain on resources and asked for the public support in not lighting countryside fires.

NI Water also said that three fires burning across the Mournes had caused “severe damage” to the natural environment, including Northern Ireland’s drinking supply.

Rebecca Allen, Catchment Liaison Officer at NI Water, explained why the natural landscapes must be protected.

“A water catchment is where water is collected by the natural landscape into rivers, lakes and streams,” she said.

"NI Water control 24 drinking water catchments supplying water to all of Northern Ireland. While we are working hard to deal with the problem of wildfires, we can assure customers that tap water quality is unaffected and is of a very high quality.

“However, wildfires within these catchments not only pose a terrible risk to all life but can remove the primary layer of vegetation, leaving the burned bare soil exposed to erosion which then makes its way into the reservoirs, from where water is abstracted for treatment to be drinking water.

“The great erosion caused by wildfire increases carbon and other polluting chemicals significantly in raw (untreated) water, with sediment accumulates in streams, lakes and reservoirs.”

She said this makes raw water “especially difficult” and more expensive to treat at facilities to the stringent standards of drinking water regulations.

“A significant amount of other work by our water supply colleagues also has to be undertaken at the treatment works to ensure excellent quality drinking water during these times.

"Extra water samples have to be collected and analysed, streams from burned areas need isolated, and other remedial measures must be taken like blocking streams to protect reservoirs.

*The public are reminded that deliberate setting of wildfires is a criminal offence and if you see anyone setting a fire you should call the PSNI immediately.”

NI Water also issued advice to the public on dealing with a fire.

If you see a fire

· Report it immediately to the NI Fire & Rescue Service;

· Do not attempt to tackle fires that cannot be put out with a bucket of water;

· Leave the area as soon as possible;

· If you see someone setting fires, report it to the PSNI.

If you are in the countryside:

· Leave no trace; take your rubbish with you

· Never fly-tip waste material;

· Extinguish cigarettes and other flammable materials properly;

· Never throw cigarette ends out of car windows;

· Avoid using open fires;

· Be considerate in parking vehicles so as not to impede access by emergency vehicles.