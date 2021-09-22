NI grammar schools to run single transfer test from November 2023: reports

Grammar schools in Northern Ireland are to run a single common transfer test from November 2023.

BBC NI reported a confidential document has confirmed the plans for a common test with two papers, which would bring to an end the current system of separate tests run by the companies AQE and PPTC.

A new company - the Schools' Entrance Assessment Group (SEAG) - is being set up to run the test, with the plans drawn up by 15 current and former grammar principals.

The company will be run by nine grammar school principals who will manage the administration and finances.

It is believed the majority of grammar schools have signed up to the proposal but a minority are still opposed.

A deadline for grammar school boards of governors to sign up to the plan is believed to be 3pm on September 29.

"Members of the Negotiating Team and Implementation Team, made up of Principals and members of PPTC and Principals of AQE schools, have been working over the last few years to agree a framework to see the introduction of one system of assessment," the document entitled "Towards a Single Assessment” states.

"We believe, with the actions outlined in this paper, the first testing using a Single Assessment model can be in November 2023.

"The format of the test has been agreed between the test provider and the Implementation Group within the parameters set out at the commencement of the process.

"The assessment will consist of two tests,

"Each test will comprise English and Mathematics items.

"The tests will be on separate dates - probably two weeks apart.

"There will be a mixture of multiple choice and free response (supply) items."

The document adds that funding for the new company and test will come from “two sources”.

"An administration payment by parents of £20 per pupil - except for pupils who can claim a Free School Meal entitlement for whom the cost will be zero,” it stated.

It also said there will be a: "Contribution made by each member school."

"It is envisaged that the amount of each school's contributions will depend, for example, on the size of the school - similar to the model currently operated by PPTC and with projected similar contribution levels."

"Working on a basis of say 14,000 pupils, with say 15% exempt from payment, administration payments would generate around £240,000 of the total required to run the company."

"The ultimate goal is that every pupil can sit one set of tests whose outcomes will be recognised and accepted across all schools in Northern Ireland whose boards of governors wish to use such an assessment."

No post primary schools used the PPTC or AQE transfer test to select pupils this year with all tests forced to be cancelled due to restrictions.

The Department of Education has been contacted for a response.