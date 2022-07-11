NI group recommends ‘unpopular’ tourist spots to avoid overcrowding this summer

OutmoreNI has called for Northern Ireland sunseekers to check out "hidden gems" this summer rather than overcrowd popular tourist spots. Photo credit: Michael Cooper/PA Wire

A recreational group has called for Northern Ireland residents to “look for hidden gems” this summer instead of travelling to popular locations to help avoid “overcrowding."

OutmoreNI, a branch of Outdoor Recreation NI has suggested holiday makers or day-trippers to visit places they wouldn’t usually as crowds can overwhelm locations leading to parking and amenity access issues.

The group have suggested locations such as Clare Glen (Co Armagh), Lagan and Lough Cycle Way (Belfast), and Davagh Forest in Cookstown as ‘unpopular’ alternatives.

“More often the same small number of locations are visited, making trips to these hotspots not enjoyable and overstuffed. It also leads to people parking irresponsibly – blocking access for famers and emergency services. Plus, some of these locations lack sufficient amenities and services in order to cope with the demand,” said Dawson Stelfox MBE, a parent owner of the website.

Stelfox is no stranger to unusual outdoor pursuits having become the first person from Ireland to reach the peak of Mount Everest in 1993. He is advising people to explore different locations which “provide the same outdoor experience" but do not suffer from overcrowding.

"We need to collectively manage the situation whilst ensuring that people get to explore the outdoors in an enjoyable yet safe way, protecting the local environment and agriculture in tandem,” he said.

Last year concerns were raised following social media videos of large crowds descending on Newcastle, Co. Down to enjoy the good weather. The crowds resulted in the PSNI having to add further checkpoints and increase their presence in the area.

OutdoorNI’s plea comes as Northern Ireland is set to have some of it's best weather this year, with temperatures rising to 22 degrees in some areas over the next few days.