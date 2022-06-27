NI gymnasts head over heels after Games ban is reversed

Trio off to the Commonwealth Games after sports body overturns original decision

A Commonwealth gold medallist from has described his relief after a U-turn by a sports governing body yesterday means he will be able to defend his title.

There was a sense of joy in the foyer of Belfast City Hall yesterday as guests gathered for the Commonwealth Games: Team Northern Ireland reception, when many discovered they were able to celebrate three new additions to the team.

Just hours before the event took place, it was announced that the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) had overturned its original decision to stop Northern Irish gymnasts Rhys McClenaghan, Eamon Montgomery, and Ewan McAteer from appearing at the games.

The three-strong team, including reigning pommel horse champion McClenaghan, had been barred by FIG because they are licensed to compete for Ireland in international competition.

The announcement had led to a storm of protest, with Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland accusing the FIG of having “completely disregarded” the Good Friday agreement with its actions.

But the controversial ruling has now been overturned, and McClenaghan was delighted.

“I’m just relieved,” he said. “It was a stressful month or so there, when we were in limbo, and now we’ve finally got that great news that we’re going to the Commonwealth Games.

“I now get to defend my title and I get to show to the younger generation of gymnasts that it’s possible to go and represent Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games.

“It’s actually the thing I’m most relieved about — young people can now watch their gymnastic heroes go and represent them.” McClenaghan said he was glad the turmoil was over. “Hopefully this stops here, and no other sports are affected by this,” he said.

Despite facing a ban at the Games in Birmingham they had worked to qualify for, all three young men hadn’t let their uncertain fate affect their daily training.

“It’s only when you leave training it starts to eat away at you a little bit. You start to doubt your personal identity because it’s being challenged,” said McClenaghan, who said the night felt like a celebration. His fellow gymnasts shared similar feelings.

“I’m excited now. I was on the fence about it but now I know what we’re going to do, and we’ve been training the same,” said Montgomery, who told the Belfast Telegraph earlier this year it was his biggest goal to compete for Northern Ireland in the Commonwealth Games.

Lisburn’s Ewan McAteer was equally pleased.

“I’m absolutely delighted, it was a bit of worry for us knowing we were selected but not knowing if we were going to compete, but it didn’t affect any of our training,” he said.

Ewan also paid tribute and thanks to everyone who has supported them, praising all the political parties who signed letters in their support against their ban, Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland, and Sinn Fein’s Deirdre Hargey, the minister for sport who has been vocal with her support for Rhys, Eamon and Ewan.

Ms Hargey took to Twitter when the news of the young men’s fate broke, writing that she was delighted FIG had “revised their decision which allows our local gymnasts… to compete at the Commonwealth Games this summer. This is a great day for our athletes”.

Eamon added that “gymnastics isn’t really known here, so it’s good to see people cared about it”. He said: “We see young gymnasts who train in our club and across Northern Ireland who we know have dreams of competing at the Commonwealth Games and there is no reason why they can’t. Young gymnasts should be proud to represent Northern Ireland at these games, no matter who they have competed for in the past.”

It wasn’t only the men themselves who were excited — other guests shared their support and admiration for their achievement.

“I am absolutely delighted for them, I may be involved in aquatics but I’m ecstatic for them,” said reception guest Linda who was there representing Swim Ulster.

Chair of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Sports Forum Cathal O’Neill said the news was “great for sport, great for the country, and great for all three of them individually”.

Robyn Hastings, the chair of the NI Gymnastics Association, said she was “delighted” when she heard the news.

“They were our main priority and the fact this decision is now out and they’re all now able to properly train and really get their head in the game, it’s fantastic.”

“We are so proud of them. They didn’t lose their focus. For any gymnasts in the future, these three boys are people to aspire to.”