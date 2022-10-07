NI Halloween travel information: All you need to know as engineering work affects rail timetables and closes lines

Northern Ireland’s public transport operator has urged train passengers to plan their journeys over the coming weeks in advance, with disruption expected on the network due to essential engineering works.

Translink said their teams are carrying out major track improvements during the Autumn period and confirmed there would be a number of adjustments to train lines and timetables as a result.

The work will be carried out across the rail network from Saturday, October 29, until Monday, October 31, inclusively.

A further period of works will take place on Sunday, November 6.

Translink said the work over the Halloween weekend will be focused in the Belfast area, with all Larne line and Derry-Londonderry line services instead operating from the Yorkgate Station in the city.

Cross-border Enterprise services will also be impacted and will be operated using bus substitution services from Lanyon Place, Portadown and Newry train stations.

Other alternations to timetables and bus substitutions will be in place across that weekend with a Saturday timetable in place on the Monday.

Meanwhile, they confirmed the Sunday, November 6, work will be in the Antrim area and impact on the train to Derry, with bus substitutions between Antrim and Great Victoria Street.

Translink’s Ian Campbell, director of service operations said: “These works are vital to protect and modernise our infrastructure to maintain high quality, safe, and attractive rail services for today and for future generations.

“While the vast majority of project works are usually undertaken at night, some circumstances require longer periods of closures. We have carefully timed these works to coincide with the mid-term school holidays, when less passengers are travelling to minimise overall impact.

“To facilitate the Halloween festivities in Derry~Londonderry, the line between Belfast and Derry~Londonderry will remain open throughout the Halloween weekend with works on this line scheduled for 6th November.

“Our engineers are capitalising on the operational arrangements to deliver a number of projects including aligning with engineering works planned by Irish Rail in the south.

“I would like to thank all our passengers for their support and patience as we progress these essential works to upgrade the network”.

Rail alterations and closures: